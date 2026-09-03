



India’s TEJAS MK-1A fighter program has received a significant boost with GE Aerospace delivering three additional F404‑IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. This latest consignment, shipped in August 2026, raises the total number of engines delivered under the program to 10.





The deliveries are part of a contract signed in 2021 for 99 engines valued at ₹5,375 crore, ensuring HAL has the propulsion systems required for the TEJAS MK-1A fleet.





GE Aerospace confirmed on Thursday that the three engines were shipped to India in August. This follows the seventh engine delivered in July, bringing the cumulative total to 10. The 2021 agreement obliges GE to supply 99 F404‑IN20 engines to HAL, forming the backbone of the TEJAS MK-1A program.





The F404‑IN20 engine is a specialised variant of GE’s F404 family, adapted specifically for India’s single‑engine TEJAS fighter. It delivers the highest thrust among the F404 series, incorporating a higher‑flow fan, single‑crystal turbine blades, and other customised components tailored to the Indian Air Force’s requirements.





GE describes the F404 as one of the most successful military aviation engines globally, powering thousands of combat aircraft. For TEJAS, the engine has been central to its development and operational success.





The latest deliveries are particularly noteworthy because GE had previously halted production of the F404‑IN20. After supplying 65 engines for the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft by 2016, production was discontinued due to the absence of further orders.





HAL’s 2021 order for 99 engines revived the production line after five years of inactivity, reactivating the global supply chain and enabling GE to resume manufacturing. The company stated that its teams worked closely with the TEJAS program to further refine the engine for the IAF’s operational needs.





GE Aerospace’s association with India’s military aviation dates back to the 1980s, when it began collaborating with the Aeronautical Development Agency. This partnership laid the foundation for its role in India’s indigenous fighter aircraft program.





The F404‑IN20 was officially selected in 2004 to power the TEJAS, marking a milestone for both India’s aerospace ambitions and GE’s involvement.





The engine supported TEJAS during its early flight‑testing phase, including its first test flight in 2008, when the aircraft achieved Mach 1.1 and climbed to operational altitudes.





The delivery of three more engines strengthens HAL’s ability to accelerate TEJAS MK-1A production. With multiple airframes already assembled and awaiting propulsion systems, the timely arrival of engines is critical to meeting the Indian Air Force’s induction timelines.





The continued flow of F404‑IN20 units will determine how quickly HAL can integrate, test, and deliver the aircraft to the IAF, reinforcing India’s push for defence self‑reliance.





ANI







