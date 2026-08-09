



India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has directed DRDO to set clear Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) covering costs, timelines, technology maturity, and operational effectiveness, while closely monitoring the ₹33,000 crore defence R&D roadmap.





The panel also emphasised stronger workplace grievance mechanisms, enhanced welfare measures for defence families, and a time-bound roadmap for ECHS migration.





The committee has asked DRDO to establish measurable performance targets for all projects. These KPIs must include cost efficiency, technological maturity, project completion dates, and operational effectiveness.





The panel stressed that these indicators should be formally notified and integrated into a transparent benchmarking framework to ensure accountability.





The report highlighted the need for a structured and periodic assessment system that benchmarks DRDO projects against these KPIs. This approach is intended to prevent delays, cost overruns, and inefficiencies, ensuring that defence R&D delivers tangible technological and operational outcomes.





The committee also urged the Defence Ministry to provide details of steps taken to improve fund utilisation and prevent cost overruns.





It reiterated its earlier recommendation for a transparent benchmarking framework that places emphasis on technology readiness, project timelines, cost efficiency, and operational utility.





On funding, the panel backed a sustained increase in defence R&D investment over the next five years, noting that the proposed ₹33,000 crore roadmap must lead to greater indigenisation and reduced dependence on imports.





The Defence Production Department has been tasked with closely monitoring implementation to ensure the roadmap delivers intended results.





The committee acknowledged the increase in the defence capital budget following Operation Sindoor, recognising the government’s focus on strengthening defence R&D as part of broader capability enhancement.





Workplace grievance mechanisms at DRDO were also reviewed. The panel noted that women employees have equal opportunities and that systems such as Internal Complaints Committees, She-Box, and nodal officers are in place. However, it called for stricter compliance with the POSH Act and further strengthening of complaint mechanisms.





The committee also addressed welfare measures for defence families. It asked the Defence Ministry to conduct a comprehensive study on educational opportunities for children, wards, and widows of defence personnel.





This study should involve the Ministry of Education, state governments, and professional bodies, exploring options such as increased reservation and support measures in professional colleges.





On healthcare, the panel welcomed the migration of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) applications to the National Government Cloud. It recommended a time-bound roadmap for completing migration, integrating stakeholders, and rolling out a unified platform.





Separately, the committee noted that the government has approved three lakh additional vacancies for National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, with enrolment to be completed in phases between 2025 and 2028.





Agencies







