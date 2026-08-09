Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri US Under Secretary Jacob Helberg





Marco Rubio has positioned Jacob Helberg’s Pax Silica initiative as the strategic backbone of America’s $3 billion mining investment, linking supply chain security, national sovereignty, and AI-driven innovation. President Donald Trump reinforced this by announcing unprecedented funding for mining schools to counter looming workforce retirements, while Helberg highlighted India’s pivotal role in the pact.





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the Pax Silica initiative as the centrepiece of Washington’s strategy to secure critical supply chains and protect national sovereignty.





He praised Under Secretary Jacob Helberg for designing the program, which integrates mining, refining, processing, and end-use applications. Rubio stressed that the United States must never depend on other nations for essential resources, and the State Department would leverage diplomacy to diversify supply chains so no country could threaten America’s future.





Helberg echoed Rubio’s remarks, affirming that Pax Silica is strengthening supply chains, driving investment, and building trusted AI partnerships.





He emphasised that under President Trump and Rubio’s leadership, America is being kept at the forefront of innovation. His comments highlighted the dual economic and technological dimensions of the initiative.





President Trump used the roundtable to announce $3 billion in domestic mining projects and workforce development. He declared that miners were being put back to work and America was reclaiming its rightful place as the minerals superpower of the world. He noted that half of the current mining workforce is set to retire within three years, creating a critical labour challenge.





To address this, Trump pledged $100 million annually to mining schools, far exceeding the $10 million they had requested. This tenfold increase was presented as a decisive step to train the next generation of miners and secure the industry’s future.





The White House stressed that critical materials underpin modern technology and infrastructure, powering automobiles, industrial machinery, smartphones, computers, and defence systems.





Targeted investments are designed to eliminate vulnerabilities, strengthen resilience against geopolitical shocks, and guarantee secure American-sourced materials for national defence and emerging technologies.





The Pax Silica initiative has also been framed in an international context. In June, Helberg lauded India as a pivotal partner in securing the global technological future, describing US-India ties as one of the most vital partnerships of this century.





India was among the first ten countries to join Pax Silica, formally entering the pact in February during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Helberg praised India’s early leadership role and the stewardship of the US Ambassador in India, noting that the relationship is one of the most consequential bilateral ties in the 21st century.





The inaugural Pax Silica Summit took place last December, marking the beginning of a framework that is not a standard trade agreement but a pact for economic and military security.





The initiative is anchored on the understanding that future security will depend heavily on which nations manage and control the artificial intelligence value chain.





This positions Pax Silica as both an industrial and geopolitical instrument, shaping resilience and balance in the decades ahead.





ANI







