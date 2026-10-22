



US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has expressed concern over a sharp rise in anti-Indian, anti-South Asian and anti-Hindu hate across social media platforms, accusing major technology companies of profiting from the spread of online hostility while failing to take adequate action against it.





In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi stated, “Anti-Indian hate is exploding on social media, and Big Tech is profiting from it. These companies have no incentive to stop the hatred they help spread. Congress must hold them accountable.” He argued that technology firms currently face little pressure to curb harmful content despite its growing prevalence online.





Highlighting the scale of the problem, he pointed to a significant increase in hateful content directed at South Asians. According to Krishnamoorthi, the number of posts on X promoting anti-South Asian hatred has risen by more than 240 per cent within a relatively short period. He said, “Big Tech is not policing their social media platforms where there's been an explosion of anti-South Asian, anti-Indian, anti-Hindu hate.”





The Congressman further asserted that social media companies are benefiting financially from engagement generated by such content. “Unfortunately, Big Tech is profiting off of this hate. They have no incentive right now to decrease it. And so we have to at this point, at the federal level, make sure that they face the full consequences of not taking action,” he said.





His comments come amid heightened concerns over threats facing South Asian communities in the United States and follow an alleged attempted attack at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, on 11 October. Krishnamoorthi was worshipping at the temple with his family when the incident occurred.





Following the event, he led a bipartisan group of 105 members of Congress, including every Indian-American member of Congress, in calling on FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate the case as a possible federal hate crime. Lawmakers argued that the combination of alleged racial hatred, a religious setting and preparations for potential mass violence warranted a comprehensive federal response.





Prosecutors allege that 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, who identified himself as a neo-Nazi, attempted to shoot a man outside the temple, but his rifle reportedly jammed. Authorities said he fled the scene and later communicated plans to return before a coworker alerted police, leading to his arrest the same day.





According to prosecutors, Paporakis also authored an eight-page white supremacist manifesto describing violence against people of Indian descent at a Hindu place of worship. The allegations have intensified concerns about the intersection of extremist ideologies and online radicalisation.





In their letter to the FBI, lawmakers urged authorities to ensure any potential hate-crime violations receive explicit attention. They also requested information about whether investigators were examining possible racial, ethnic and religious bias, whether online platforms or other individuals may have facilitated the alleged plot, and what measures were being taken to address threats against Indian-Americans, Hindu Americans and other South Asian communities.





The letter additionally warned against rhetoric that could contribute to racial or religious stereotyping. Lawmakers wrote that debates surrounding immigration or public safety should never justify collective suspicion towards Indian, Sikh, Hindu or other South Asian communities.





Earlier, on 20 October, Krishnamoorthi told ANI that the United States had become increasingly polarised. He argued that rhetoric from senior government officials was contributing to hostility towards minority groups and accused leaders of “villainising people”, including Muslims, Indians and gay individuals.





As an example, he cited a controversial Department of Homeland Security social media post that targeted a Sikh man named “Mr. Singh”. The post, which was later deleted, featured a Transformers-themed cartoon of an Indian Sikh man alongside the messages, “Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive Mr. Singh” and “Self deport or find out”.





Krishnamoorthi linked the post to a wider climate of hostility, noting that roughly a week later a Sikh truck driver named Mr. Singh was allegedly stabbed 17 times and narrowly survived. He argued that inflammatory messaging from public institutions could have dangerous real-world consequences.





Calling for stronger action against hate crimes and discriminatory rhetoric, Krishnamoorthi said, “And this is what has to stop. If we're going to stop this horrible rash of hate, it has to stop at the top.” He added that while leadership plays a crucial role, officials at every level of government must work together to combat hatred and protect vulnerable communities.





ANI







