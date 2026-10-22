



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has claimed that it struck and set fire to four vessels carrying oil cargoes in the northern Persian Gulf, while three other ships reportedly hit mines in the western Strait of Hormuz and were forced to stop operations.





According to a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, the four vessels had previously travelled along what Tehran described as an “illegal route” despite warnings issued to the maritime companies involved.





The IRGC Navy alleged that the companies had been misled by the United States military and had continued using routes that Iran considered unlawful.





Iran claimed that its naval forces tracked and monitored the four vessels after their earlier movements through the disputed route.





The statement said the ships were later found transferring oil cargoes in the northern Persian Gulf, where they were allegedly struck simultaneously and subsequently caught fire.





Iranian authorities also stated that three additional vessels encountered mines in the western section of the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday night and were brought to a halt.





No evidence regarding the incidents was released publicly, and the IRGC did not identify the ships involved, disclose their ownership, provide details regarding damage, or report any casualties.





The claims emerge against the backdrop of escalating tensions in one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints.





The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and remains critical to global energy markets. A substantial share of international seaborne oil trade and liquefied natural gas exports passes through the narrow waterway, making any disruption a matter of global concern.





Reasserting its authority over the region, the IRGC Navy stated that it continued to manage and control maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz with the backing of the Iranian public.





Iran also accused the United States of encouraging commercial shipping to use what it described as an illegally mined passage, claiming that such actions had contributed to a growing number of maritime incidents.





The IRGC further warned Washington that continued developments along the current trajectory could result in the confrontation expanding beyond maritime encounters.





According to the statement, Iranian officials cautioned that American military facilities in the wider region could become involved if tensions continue to increase. The maritime claims came shortly after United States President Donald Trump indicated that Washington was not currently negotiating with Iran and that developments could occur in the near future.





Speaking during an interview with NewsNation correspondent Libbey Dean, Trump suggested that some engagement had taken place, but stressed that the ultimate outcome remained uncertain.





When asked whether negotiations were continuing, Trump replied that there had been “a little bit” of movement but added that it remained unclear what would happen next.





Pressed on whether the United States had ended negotiations with Tehran, Trump responded that there were no active negotiations and stated that events would unfold one way or another in the near future.





Trump also characterised the situation as a limited conflict involving Iran and argued that the United States was performing strongly both militarily and economically. He pointed to the impact of American sanctions and maintained that Washington remained in a favourable position in its confrontation with Tehran.





However, Trump did not elaborate on the specific actions he expected or provide a timetable for future American policy decisions regarding Iran. The latest developments coincide with reports that Washington and Israel have prepared plans for potential renewed military operations targeting Iran following the American midterm elections.





Reports indicate that the planning has focused on Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, missile inventory and drone capabilities. According to those reports, American and Israeli forces have increased military exercises in recent months, including flights over Iraq designed to rehearse strike operations.





At the same time, Iranian officials have warned that any renewed military action would trigger a response from Tehran.





In remarks carried by the state-affiliated Student News Network, IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi referenced America’s Massive Ordnance Air Blast weapon, commonly known as the “Mother of All Bombs”.





Mohebbi stated that Iran would reveal what he called the “Father of All Bombs”, describing it as a new capability that would surprise the United States.





Iranian officials have not provided technical details regarding the weapon or explained the nature of the threat. The remarks followed reports that President Trump has considered employing the 22,000-pound GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb against Iran’s deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility.





According to reports, the prospect of renewed military action is also being used as leverage in efforts to influence negotiations concerning Iran’s nuclear activities and the future security arrangement surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.





Iranian negotiators, however, have reportedly resisted making concessions on the nuclear issue and have sought to push detailed discussions on the matter to later stages of any talks. As military planning, diplomatic manoeuvring and maritime tensions continue simultaneously, concerns are growing that the crisis could widen into a broader regional confrontation.





The combination of disputed maritime incidents, warnings from the IRGC, military preparations by the United States and Israel, and persistent disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program has left the region facing a period of heightened uncertainty, with significant implications for international security and global energy markets.





ANI







