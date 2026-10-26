



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) appears to be taking important steps towards the development of an airborne high-energy laser weapon system, signalling a significant advance in the country’s directed energy weapon ambitions.





Recent procurement activity indicates that DRDO has initiated development efforts focused on several critical subsystems required for an airborne laser platform. These include laser pod units, an airborne battery system and a gimballed pod designed to stabilise, track and accurately direct a laser beam towards aerial targets.





According to information highlighted in the infographic, a tender dated 5 October 2026 was issued for two laser pod units. A separate tender has also been floated for an airborne battery system, suggesting that energy storage and power management are among the key technological challenges being addressed as part of the project.





The proposed system is expected to employ a high-energy laser powered by advanced battery technology. Such a configuration would allow an aircraft to carry and operate a directed energy weapon without relying solely on onboard engine-generated power, while also supporting rapid energy delivery during engagement.





Another notable aspect of the project is the development of a gimballed pod. This mechanism would enable the laser beam to remain stabilised and precisely aimed even while the host aircraft performs manoeuvres at high speed. Maintaining beam quality and accuracy is considered one of the most demanding technical requirements for airborne laser systems.





The aircraft platform intended to carry the laser has not yet been publicly confirmed. This has fuelled speculation across defence circles regarding whether the system could eventually be integrated with a fighter aircraft, a large surveillance platform, a transport aircraft or another specialised airborne asset. No official announcement has been made regarding the final host platform.





The emergence of these tenders comes as DRDO continues to expand its directed energy weapon portfolio. In recent years, India has demonstrated increasing progress in ground-based laser systems designed to neutralise drones, sensors and other aerial threats.





Airborne laser weapons represent a far more complex challenge because they require compact power sources, advanced cooling systems, precision tracking and efficient beam control within strict size and weight constraints.





Experts believe airborne lasers could eventually provide a highly responsive defensive capability against hostile drones, loitering munitions and, in the longer term, certain classes of incoming missiles. Unlike conventional interceptors, laser weapons engage targets at the speed of light and can potentially offer a significantly lower cost per engagement once operational.





The apparent focus on battery systems, power conversion equipment and beam-directing pods suggests that DRDO is presently concentrating on the enabling technologies required to make an airborne laser practical. Such systems must generate and manage substantial electrical power while simultaneously dissipating large amounts of heat generated during operation.





The project also reflects a broader global trend. Several major military powers are investing heavily in airborne directed energy weapons as part of future air-defence and self-protection architectures. Successful deployment of an operational airborne laser would place India among a select group of nations pursuing advanced airborne directed energy capabilities.





While many technical hurdles remain before such a weapon can enter service, the latest development activity indicates that foundational work is underway. The combination of laser pods, specialised battery systems and stabilised beam-control mechanisms points towards a structured effort to create an indigenous airborne laser capability capable of supporting future Indian military operations.





Agencies







