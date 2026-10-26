



India has taken a significant step towards the future of air defence with the successful demonstration of the Defence Research and Development Organisation's indigenous 30-kilowatt Laser Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) MK-II(A), known as Sahastra Shakti.





Designed to neutralise hostile drones and aerial swarms through concentrated laser energy, the system represents far more than a technological achievement. It highlights India's growing ability to counter rapidly evolving aerial threats while reducing dependence on traditional missile-based interception systems.





The demonstration underscores the changing character of warfare, where relatively inexpensive unmanned aerial vehicles, loitering munitions and coordinated drone swarms are increasingly challenging conventional air defence networks. As conflicts around the world have shown, drones can threaten military installations, critical infrastructure, radar sites and forward-deployed forces at a fraction of the cost of traditional aircraft.





Against this backdrop, Sahastra Shakti offers India a new layer of protection within its air defence architecture. Unlike conventional weapons that rely on kinetic interceptors, the laser system uses focused energy to engage targets at the speed of light. This allows operators to detect, track and destroy hostile drones within seconds, significantly reducing response times against fast-moving or massed aerial threats.





The DEW MK-II(A), or Sahastra Shakti, incorporates a 30-kilowatt laser generated through six 5-kilowatt sources and is capable of engaging targets at ranges of up to five kilometres. The system is designed to neutralise fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, swarm drones, surveillance sensors and antennae through structural thermal damage or by blinding hostile sensors.









Targets can be engaged instantaneously at the speed of light after detection and tracking through radar or an integrated electro-optical/infrared system. Each engagement consumes only a small amount of fuel-equivalent energy, making it a highly economical alternative to conventional interceptor missiles.





Mounted on heavy-duty multi-axle military trucks, the weapon can be rapidly deployed to operational areas. Successfully demonstrated at the National Open-Air Range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, the system places India among a select group of nations possessing operational high-power laser weapon capabilities for counter-drone and air-defence missions.





The DRDO-developed system demonstrated its ability to neutralise hostile drones and aerial swarms using a concentrated laser beam. The successful trial marks an important milestone in India's wider directed-energy weapons programme and reflects years of indigenous research into high-energy laser technologies.





The strategic value of such systems extends well beyond drone destruction. Directed-energy weapons are increasingly viewed as an essential component of future air defence networks because they provide precision engagement with minimal collateral damage. Laser weapons can target sensitive areas of an aircraft or drone, disable onboard sensors, damage electronics or structurally weaken the platform without the need for explosive warheads.





An equally important advantage is cost efficiency. Traditional air defence missiles are often expensive and can cost substantially more than the low-cost drones they are tasked with intercepting. In contrast, a laser weapon primarily consumes electrical power for each engagement, making it a potentially economical solution against large-scale drone attacks and saturation tactics.





The emergence of drone swarms has become a particularly serious concern for military planners worldwide. Swarms can overwhelm conventional defences by approaching a target simultaneously from multiple directions. Systems such as Sahastra Shakti are being developed specifically to address this challenge by providing rapid and repeated engagements without concerns associated with missile inventory depletion.





Reports from previous DRDO demonstrations have indicated that the system can track and engage unmanned aerial vehicles while employing advanced electro-optical tracking and beam-directing technologies. Such capabilities are essential for defending high-value military installations, air bases, ammunition depots and strategic infrastructure against increasingly sophisticated airborne threats.





The weapon's mobility further enhances its operational value. Mounted on a mobile platform, the system can be rapidly deployed to vulnerable locations and integrated with existing surveillance and air defence assets. This flexibility is particularly important given the evolving threat environment along India's land borders and maritime approaches.





The weapon also forms part of DRDO's broader Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System family, which is designed to provide layered protection against emerging aerial threats.





The DEW MK-II(A) also reflects India's determination to master critical technologies that are currently possessed by only a small group of countries. High-energy laser weapons require expertise across several advanced disciplines, including beam control, thermal management, target tracking, electro-optical systems and power generation. Successful integration of these technologies demonstrates substantial progress in India's indigenous defence-industrial capabilities.





From a strategic perspective, the successful demonstration signals India's intent to develop layered and technologically advanced air defence systems capable of addressing both current and future threats. The development also carries long-term significance for future battlefield operations.





With Sahastra Shakti, India has demonstrated that directed-energy weapons are moving from experimental concepts towards practical operational systems. The successful 30-kilowatt laser trial therefore represents not only a breakthrough in counter-drone capability but also a broader step towards strengthening national airspace security through indigenous, high-precision and cost-effective defence technologies.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







