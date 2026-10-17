



Dynamatic Technologies hosted the Canada-India Aerospace & Space CEO Roundtable, bringing together senior aerospace and space industry leaders from both countries in Bangalore.





The company described it as an honour to welcome Maninder Sidhu, Canada’s Minister of International Trade, along with members of the distinguished Team Canada Trade Mission delegation.





During the engagement, Dynamatic Technologies showcased its engineering expertise, advanced aerospace manufacturing capabilities, and globally recognised craftsmanship.





The discussions highlighted the growing industrial and technological links between India and Canada, particularly in high-value sectors such as aerospace and space.





The event formed part of the broader Team Canada Trade Mission to India, one of Canada’s largest business and trade engagements with the country in recent decades. The Canadian delegation included Chris Cooter, High Commissioner of Canada to India, and Mintu Sandhu, Minister of Public Service Delivery for the Government of Manitoba.





Also participating were Ryan Ward, Consul General of Canada, Sara Wilshaw, Ed Jager, and other members of the Canadian delegation.





The roundtable provided a platform for constructive exchanges on opportunities for deeper industrial collaboration, investment, technology partnerships, and supply-chain integration between the two countries.





Canada has identified aerospace and space among the priority sectors for expanding commercial engagement with India, with Minister Sidhu undertaking industry meetings and roundtable discussions during his visit to Bangalore.





Dynamatic Technologies used the occasion to underline its position as a major aerospace manufacturing partner, demonstrating capabilities that support both domestic and international aerospace programmes.





The event also reinforced the long-standing economic and business relationship between India and Canada, with both sides seeking greater cooperation across advanced technology and manufacturing sectors.





Dynamatic Technologies expressed gratitude to the visiting delegation for the productive dialogue and for exploring new avenues of collaboration between Canadian and Indian industry stakeholders.





The roundtable reflected the shared commitment of both countries to strengthen aerospace and space sector partnerships while creating new opportunities for innovation, trade, and industrial growth.











