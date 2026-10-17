



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the 298-km-long Nimmu–Padam–Darcha (NPD) Road to the nation, marking a major milestone in the development of strategic infrastructure in the Himalayas.





Constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the road links Nimmu near Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley.





The route passes through the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass and provides an alternative land corridor to Ladakh alongside the existing Srinagar–Leh and Manali–Leh highways.





With its dedication, the NPD Road has formally become Ladakh’s third strategic road axis connecting the region with the rest of India. The road is considered particularly significant because it is shorter than the other two approaches to Ladakh and crosses only a single major mountain pass.





Shinkun La, situated at an altitude of approximately 16,558 feet, is the only high pass along the route, reducing dependence on multiple mountain crossings.





The project is expected to substantially improve the movement of personnel, military equipment and essential supplies into the strategically important Union Territory.





The additional corridor will also strengthen logistical flexibility, particularly during periods when weather conditions or disruptions affect the existing Srinagar–Leh and Manali–Leh routes.





BRO engineers overcame some of the most challenging terrain in the Himalayas while constructing the road, including difficult stretches through the Niraq Gorge and remote sections of Zanskar.





The organisation established full connectivity along the route in March 2024 after years of demanding construction work in extreme conditions.





Beyond its strategic value, the road is expected to accelerate economic growth across the Zanskar Valley by improving access to markets, healthcare, education and essential services.





Improved connectivity is also anticipated to support tourism, facilitate trade and strengthen links between remote settlements and major urban centres.





The route is set to become even more important with the construction of the Shinkun La Tunnel beneath the pass.





Once completed, the tunnel is expected to transform the corridor into an all-weather route, ensuring year-round connectivity to Ladakh and further enhancing India’s strategic mobility in the region.





The dedication of the NPD Road formed part of a wider package of development projects worth around ₹3,350 crore unveiled for Ladakh, underscoring the region’s growing importance in India’s infrastructure and connectivity plans.





Agencies







