



The arrival of six American F-35A Lightning-II fighters at Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 has reignited debate over India's future fifth-generation fighter requirements, highlighted Colonel Danvir Singh (Retd) on DD India news channel.





However, despite growing speculation surrounding the aircraft, the Indian Air Force Chief clarified on 10 October 2026 that the United States has not made any formal offer to sell the F-35 to India. As a result, discussion of the aircraft remains a strategic assessment rather than an active procurement process.





The F-35 is widely regarded as one of the most advanced combat aircraft in service today. Its combination of low observable characteristics, sensor fusion, electronic warfare capabilities and network-centric operations provides a level of battlefield awareness unmatched by most fourth-generation fighters currently in operation.





For India, however, the debate extends far beyond aircraft performance. Any potential acquisition would require careful consideration of its impact on long-established defence relationships, indigenous aerospace ambitions and broader strategic autonomy.





One of the most significant considerations involves the growing network of India-US defence agreements, including LEMOA, COMCASA and BECA. These arrangements have improved military interoperability, logistics cooperation and access to secure communications and geospatial intelligence.





A platform such as the F-35 could potentially benefit from this expanding defence relationship, but it would also deepen India's dependence on American operational ecosystems.





Another major factor is India's longstanding military partnership with Russia. A substantial portion of India's defence inventory continues to be of Russian origin, including frontline combat aircraft, air defence systems and armoured platforms. Russian equipment remains deeply embedded throughout India's military structure, creating questions about compatibility and long-term procurement priorities.





The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, commonly known as CAATSA, adds another layer of complexity. While India has thus far avoided sanctions over its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system, future defence acquisitions involving both American and Russian strategic platforms could generate continued political and regulatory scrutiny.





The S-400 issue is particularly significant because the United States has repeatedly expressed concerns about operating the F-35 alongside Russian-made air defence systems. American officials have long argued that advanced Russian radars could potentially collect valuable electronic and signature data related to stealth aircraft operations. Similar concerns previously contributed to Turkey's removal from the F-35 program following its acquisition of the S-400 system.





Although the participation of F-35 aircraft in Tarang Shakti 2026 demonstrated that American stealth fighters can operate in India, it did not resolve questions regarding long-term co-location, interoperability or data security between the aircraft and Russian-origin systems.





Reports also indicated that access to the aircraft remained tightly controlled, reflecting the highly classified nature of F-35 technologies.





Technology access represents another critical challenge. Acquiring an advanced fighter does not automatically provide unrestricted access to its most sensitive software, mission systems or source codes.





The United States protects key F-35 technologies under strict security protocols, and operational users generally remain dependent upon approved upgrade pathways and manufacturer support structures.





This raises important questions for India regarding sovereign control over future modifications, integration of indigenous weapons and adaptation of mission systems to national operational requirements. New Delhi has consistently sought greater technology transfer and domestic industrial participation in major defence acquisitions, making technology access a central issue in any evaluation.





Lifecycle support would also be a major consideration. The F-35 relies on a highly sophisticated global sustainment architecture involving software updates, maintenance infrastructure, spare parts networks and continuous capability enhancements. While these arrangements ensure aircraft effectiveness, they can simultaneously create long-term dependence upon the original supplier.





Such dependence may sit uneasily alongside India's pursuit of strategic autonomy, a principle that has shaped defence planning for decades. Policymakers would need to determine whether the operational advantages gained through F-35 acquisition justify the constraints associated with external support, upgrades and sustainment.





The debate is further influenced by India's ongoing indigenous fighter development efforts. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft remains central to India's ambition of building a domestic fifth-generation combat aviation capability.





While the AMCA is expected to take years before operational induction, it represents a long-term pathway towards reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthening domestic aerospace expertise.





At the same time, regional security developments continue to intensify pressure on future force planning. China's growing inventory of advanced combat aircraft and reports surrounding potential fifth-generation fighter capabilities within Pakistan have heightened interest in maintaining a technological edge across the region.





The fundamental issue is therefore not whether the F-35 is a highly capable aircraft. Few defence analysts dispute its sophisticated stealth, sensing and electronic warfare capabilities. Instead, the real question is whether India can acquire such advanced foreign technology while retaining full freedom to operate, maintain, upgrade and employ its military capabilities according to its own national security priorities.





Ultimately, any discussion of the F-35 is not merely about purchasing a fighter aircraft. It is about balancing cutting-edge capability against strategic independence, managing relations with both Washington and Moscow, safeguarding sovereign decision-making and ensuring that India's long-term defence modernisation objectives remain firmly under national control.





Agencies







