



Two Indian nationals injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport remain in the Intensive Care Unit, according to the latest advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia.





The Embassy said one additional Indian national is being treated in a High Dependency Unit, while three others are recovering in a normal hospital ward.





The update comes as Saudi Arabia continues to deal with the aftermath of the attack, which led to the closure of Riyadh's international airport and widespread disruption to air services across the region.





According to the Embassy, Riyadh's international airport remains closed to flight operations. However, airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Medina continue to function, although some operational disruptions are still being experienced.





Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia have been urged to remain vigilant and strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities.





The advisory stressed that people should stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack and avoid filming, publishing or sharing photographs, videos or other information related to ongoing security incidents.





Flight disruptions remain significant, with several Indian carriers extending suspensions on services to and from Saudi Arabia.





Air India and Air India Express have suspended all routes until October 20, while IndiGo has halted operations until October 24.





Akasa Air has suspended flights to Riyadh until October 24 and to Jeddah until October 21.





Despite these restrictions, some airlines continue to maintain connectivity between Saudi Arabia and India.





Saudia is operating scheduled services to Indian destinations from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina.





Flynas continues to operate flights on the Dammam-Lucknow route, while Flyadeal has announced special Dammam-Mumbai services for October 17 and 18.





The Embassy advised Indian nationals who need to leave Saudi Arabia urgently to consider transit options through Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas and travel permissions.





Travellers planning to visit Saudi Arabia, including those undertaking Umrah pilgrimages, have been warned to factor in continuing airport disruptions and the risk of flight cancellations that could lead to extended stays.





The latest advisory follows a video message issued by India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, on October 15 in response to the recent attacks.





The Ambassador reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on civilian facilities and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. He also confirmed that the Embassy has established dedicated helplines to assist Umrah pilgrims facing difficulties due to the disruption. Vipul urged members of the Indian community to remain calm, alert and fully compliant with local regulations.





He emphasised that sharing photographs or videos related to the attacks could violate Saudi laws and potentially result in legal consequences.





The Embassy has remained in contact with affected Indian nationals and has continued to provide assistance as authorities work to manage the security situation and restore normal air connectivity.