



The BJP has strongly criticised National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over his remarks on Kashmir and Pakistan, with several party leaders describing his comments as pro-Pakistan and even calling for sedition charges to be considered.





The controversy has also drawn a response from the Congress, which sought to distance itself from Abdullah's observations while reiterating that Pakistan has no role in India's internal affairs.





Speaking at a workers' convention in Baramulla, Farooq Abdullah claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to retain their identity because Pakistan raises the Kashmir issue at international forums. He argued that global pressure has forced the Indian government to remain restrained on the matter.





In remarks that sparked immediate political outrage, Abdullah said: "They (the Indian state) are silent today due to pressure from the world. Our neighbour (Pakistan) goes everywhere and says that the Kashmir issue has not been resolved. They are protecting us. Otherwise, their (India's) intentions are not right."





His comments come against the backdrop of India's longstanding position that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and indivisible part of the country. New Delhi has consistently maintained that Pakistan seeks to fuel unrest in the Union Territory through cross-border terrorism and interference.





The remarks triggered sharp reactions from BJP leaders across the political spectrum. BJP national executive member and former Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina described the statement as highly condemnable and alleged that Abdullah was "dancing to the tunes of anti-nationals".





Questioning how Pakistan could be viewed as a protector of Kashmiris, Raina accused Islamabad of being responsible for violence and the deaths of innocent civilians in the region.





BJP national spokesperson RP Singh urged Abdullah to look at conditions in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, arguing that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed economic progress and increased tourism following the abrogation of Article 370 and its deeper integration with India.





He said rising tourist arrivals and development indicators reflected the benefits of the constitutional change.





BJP national council member Yamini Sharma accused Abdullah of echoing Pakistan's narrative and said his statement insulted both the Indian Constitution and the patriotic people of Jammu and Kashmir. She pointed to the heavy human cost of cross-border terrorism and alleged that the National Conference had effectively become a mouthpiece for Pakistan.





BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi also condemned the remarks, calling them anti-India and pro-Pakistan. He said comments perceived as supporting Pakistan were unacceptable and demanded that Abdullah apologise, while arguing that those speaking against the nation should face legal consequences.





The controversy has placed additional attention on the ruling National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir, headed by Farooq Abdullah's son, Omar Abdullah. The Chief Minister had not publicly commented on the issue at the time of reporting.





The Congress, which supports the National Conference-led government in the Union Territory, adopted a more cautious stance. J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kapil Singh said the remarks could represent Abdullah's personal opinion rather than the party's position.





Kapil Singh stressed that India's unity and territorial integrity do not depend on Pakistan or any foreign country, adding that India does not tolerate outside interference in its domestic affairs. He also noted continuing public dissatisfaction over the delay in the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and urged the Centre to grant statehood to the Union Territory.





The episode has reignited political debate in Jammu and Kashmir, touching on sensitive issues including Pakistan's role in the Kashmir dispute, the legacy of Article 370, cross-border terrorism, and the long-running demand for restoration of statehood.





The controversy is likely to further sharpen political divisions in the region as parties seek to define their positions on issues of national security, governance and regional identity.





Agencies







