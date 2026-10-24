



Developing nations from across the Global South have praised India’s continued support for sustainable socio-economic development during the Ninth Annual India-UN Development Partnership Fund event held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on 22 October in New York.





Representatives from Laos, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Micronesia, Moldova, Morocco, Saint Lucia, Cuba, Mozambique and several other countries participated in the event, highlighting the growing impact of the India-backed initiative across the developing world.





Tuvalu’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tapugao Falefou, underscored the tangible benefits of Indian-supported projects, particularly in education and infrastructure development at the community level.





“The Indian investment will certainly benefit hundreds of schools and institutions. The project demonstrates the value of development that is responsive to national priorities and local needs. Tuvalu remains deeply grateful to the Govt of India's development assistance,” Falefou said.





Saint Lucia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Menissa Rambally, described the Fund as a significant instrument for advancing economic and social development throughout the developing world. She said the initiative serves as a leading example of capacity building and support for countries seeking to address diverse developmental challenges.





“The purpose of the Fund is multifaceted. It facilitates economic and social development across countries of the Global majority. The critical importance of the Fund is a beacon of distinction in capacity building in the Global majority,” Rambally noted.





Highlighting the broader impact of the initiative, she added, “The support provided by the India-UN Fund is instrumental as countries seek to meet the challenges in myriad areas of economic and social development.”





Tanzania’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Togolani Edriss Mavura, expressed appreciation for India’s sustained commitment towards the country’s development agenda.





“Tanzania expresses its sincere appreciation to India and the India-UN Fund for their continued support for sustainable development in Tanzania,” Ambassador Mavura stated.





Timor-Leste’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Dionisio Da Costa Babo Soares, said the Fund has emerged as a strong example of solidarity among developing nations and has delivered meaningful opportunities through South-South cooperation.





“The India-UN Fund has become an important expression of solidarity among developing countries. For us, this approach is particularly meaningful as we benefited directly from this cooperation. Our experience with the Fund demonstrates how South-South Cooperation can translate shared commitments into meaningful opportunities for our people, particularly the younger generations,” Ambassador Soares remarked.





Cuba’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, emphasised the Fund’s growing relevance amid global economic and developmental disparities. He credited India’s leadership in strengthening cooperation among developing nations and amplifying the collective voice of the Global South.





“In an increasingly unjust international order, the India-UN Fund form of cooperation is more necessary than ever to overcome structural inequalities and expand opportunities to strengthen the collective voice of the Global South. India's leadership in the Global South demonstrates the power of partnerships built on equality, mutual respect and shared aspirations for sustainable development,” Ambassador Guzmán stated.





Mozambique’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Domingos Estêvão Fernandes, said the Fund represents a practical model of South-South cooperation rooted in national priorities, equality and non-interference, while also complementing traditional North-South development partnerships.





“The India-UN Fund offers a concrete example of south-south cooperation grounded in national priorities, equality and non-interference. It also compliments North-South cooperation. Mozambique commends India's leadership in advancing south-south cooperation and partnership,” Fernandes said.





Launched in 2017, the India-UN Development Partnership Fund is a $150 million initiative supported and led by the Government of India and implemented in partnership with the United Nations system.





The Fund finances demand-driven, transformational and nationally owned sustainable development projects across the developing world, with particular emphasis on least developed countries and small island developing states.





Projects are implemented by United Nations agencies in close coordination with partner governments, reinforcing India’s broader commitment to South-South cooperation, capacity building and inclusive development.





ANI







