



The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has revealed that face-offs with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops remain ongoing at multiple locations along the Arunachal Pradesh frontier, with ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor highlighting the role of the force’s newly raised Shaurya commandos in handling these confrontations.





Speaking at an ITBP base in Alwar, Rajasthan, ahead of the force’s 65th Raising Day, Kapoor said the specialised combat teams had performed exceptionally during recent incidents along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He noted that the new unit would gradually be deployed across every border battalion as part of the force’s effort to strengthen operational preparedness along the 3,488-km frontier with China.





Kapoor described China as India’s “biggest adversary” and stressed that traditional methods of warfare were no longer sufficient to address emerging challenges on the northern frontier. He said the changing security environment demanded greater technological integration, specialised training and enhanced combat capabilities.





As part of its modernisation drive, the ITBP has established drone platoons in all border-guarding battalions and is training personnel in drone operations and indigenous technological development. Kapoor disclosed that the force had received ₹400 crore in government funding, with around 70 per cent earmarked for strengthening drone warfare capabilities. He added that the Ministry of Home Affairs has granted in-principle approval for a ₹4,000-crore modernisation package, including ₹1,000 crore dedicated to drone and anti-drone systems.





The force has also introduced a new ‘Strike’ training course designed to prepare personnel for combat situations similar to the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Kapoor said the entire force is expected to undergo the program by the end of 2027.





During the Galwan confrontation in eastern Ladakh, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, while China later acknowledged the deaths of four of its personnel.





Beyond combat readiness, the ITBP is strengthening infrastructure in forward areas. Kapoor said underground shelters are being constructed to reduce vulnerabilities during any future conflict, as above-ground structures could become targets in wartime conditions.





The force is also upgrading living conditions for troops deployed in harsh high-altitude environments. Measures include insulated barracks, solar water-heating systems, generator support for remote posts and cold-start kits that enable vehicles to operate in extreme winter conditions.





According to Kapoor, these efforts form part of a broader strategy to transform the ITBP into a specialised mountain-fighting force capable of responding to rapidly evolving security challenges along the India-China border.





The remarks are significant because they amount to one of the clearest official acknowledgements of continuing face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh. Reports in recent months have pointed to tensions in parts of the state, including areas near Taksing in Upper Subansiri district, where local accounts and media reports alleged repeated confrontations and restrictions on patrolling activity.





Kapoor told personnel, “Recently, a situation arose in Arunachal Pradesh where a face-off occurred at several places, which is still ongoing. There, our Shaurya Commando teams have done a tremendous job.”





The developments have also triggered political reactions. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised the government, accusing it of remaining silent on the reported incidents and arguing that concerns regarding Arunachal Pradesh have not been addressed publicly at the highest political level.





Ramesh further alleged that, as in Ladakh, certain patrolling points had reportedly slipped from Indian control. He also raised concerns about China’s continued renaming of locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the construction of a proposed 60,000-MW dam, claiming that the project could pose risks to ecology and long-term water security in the region.





His criticism comes amid continuing scrutiny of India-China border management following the military standoff that began in eastern Ladakh in 2020.





Although military and diplomatic channels have remained active, tensions persist at several points along the disputed frontier, prompting India to continue investing heavily in surveillance, mobility, drone warfare capabilities and specialised high-altitude combat formations.





Agencies











