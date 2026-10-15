



Bangalore-based Gopalan Aerospace India Private Limited (GAIPL) has commissioned a new production line at its Hoskote manufacturing complex, marking a significant step in its efforts to expand capabilities across the aerospace, defence and space sectors. The development follows an investment of approximately ₹336 crore in the facility.





The new production line was inaugurated in the presence of Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček, alongside Gopalan Enterprises Director C Prabhakar.





At the same event, the company entered into five Memoranda of Understanding with Czech partners covering potential cooperation in fire-extinguishing technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles, thermoreflective coating solutions, unmanned traffic management systems and jet-powered UAV platforms.





The agreements are intended to establish a framework for future technology partnerships, industrial cooperation and manufacturing opportunities.





While the MoUs outline areas of mutual interest, specific projects, investments and commercial outcomes will be determined through subsequent discussions between the participating organisations.





GAIPL's Hoskote campus spans 10.5 acres and contains more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing infrastructure, making it one of the company's most important industrial assets.





The facility supports precision CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, advanced composites manufacturing, aerostructure production and the assembly of complex aerospace systems.





It also provides both Build-to-Print and Build-to-Spec manufacturing services, allowing it to support customers ranging from component suppliers to major aerospace and defence prime contractors.





The company holds AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, in addition to Nadcap accreditations for composites and welding, credentials that position it for participation in global aerospace supply chains.





Its customer and partner network includes Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Israel Aerospace Industries, Larsen & Toubro, the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Tata Advanced Systems, the Indian Space Research Organisation and the National Aerospace Laboratories.





Additional industry reports indicate that the company also works with organisations such as Expleo, ECIL, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force as it expands its presence in high-value aerospace manufacturing programmes.





The newly commissioned production line is expected to increase GAIPL's ability to execute more complex and technologically demanding manufacturing programs while strengthening its role within domestic and international aerospace supply chains.





GAIPL's aerospace business currently generates roughly ₹168 crore in annual revenue.





The company is targeting annual growth of around 50 per cent over the next three to five years as it pursues larger contracts, expands production capabilities and increases export-oriented manufacturing. At planned utilisation levels, the Hoskote facility is projected to generate annual revenue of approximately ₹420 crore.





Its expansion strategy includes securing higher-value aerospace and defence programs, strengthening relationships with global original equipment manufacturers and broadening its international market presence.





The company has also been actively exploring overseas partnerships involving drone technologies, technology transfer arrangements, joint development initiatives and collaborative manufacturing projects.





GAIPL has been developing indigenous loitering munition UAV systems for the past three years, reflecting its ambition to move beyond contract manufacturing into advanced defence technology development.





Agencies







