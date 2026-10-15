



A 19-year-old man from Palatine, Illinois, has been arrested in the United States over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting that investigators believe may have targeted a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area. Authorities recovered a manifesto expressing white supremacist ideology and containing references to violence against people of Indian descent.





The suspect, Alexandros Paporakis, was taken into custody on 11 October following a joint investigation by the Palatine and Mount Prospect Police Departments, with support from the FBI. A judge later ordered him detained after a hearing at the Cook County Third Municipal District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows.





The arrest occurred during the Hindu festive season, including Navaratri celebrations, and came only weeks after the vandalism of the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Ohio, heightening concerns within the Hindu community.





Police launched the investigation after receiving information from an individual who reported alarming electronic communications allegedly sent by Paporakis. Detectives said he had shared a document outlining plans for a mass shooting, along with images of a rifle, loaded magazines, body armour and other tactical equipment.





Investigators believe he may have intended to carry out an attack on 11 October, potentially against a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area. While the precise target has not been officially identified, detectives continue to examine the intended location.





According to investigators, Paporakis, who worked as a Taco Bell cashier, had reportedly told co-workers that Sunday would be “a special day”. Authorities say those comments became increasingly concerning as the alleged attack date approached.





Prosecutors and investigators said the suspect later contacted a co-worker, claiming that his firearm had jammed and that he had left the scene “super fast” without being detected. The reported malfunction is believed to have prevented the attack from being carried out.





Electronic communications recovered by investigators included a document titled Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto). Police said it contained extremist and white supremacist views, including violent references directed at people of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent.





Additional reporting from local US media indicated that the manifesto allegedly described Indians, Jews and Black people in racist terms and outlined an intention to kill as many minorities as possible. Investigators also believe the document detailed preparations for the planned attack.





When officers searched the suspect's residence, they recovered a rifle, multiple loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, tactical gear and items considered relevant to the investigation.





Police also seized a tactical vest containing body armour and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism. Authorities notified the Aurora Police Department and coordinated outreach to Hindu places of worship in the region, warning them about the potential threat and advising increased vigilance.





Paporakis has been charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon involving a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches. Investigators are continuing to review evidence and have indicated that additional charges remain possible.





Law enforcement officials stressed that there is currently no known continuing threat linked to the case. Palatine Police Chief William Nord praised the rapid sharing of information between agencies, stating that the swift response helped prevent a potentially devastating act of violence.





The Hindu American Foundation welcomed the arrest and commended law enforcement for acting quickly. The organisation also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity, emphasising that every community should be able to worship without fear.





The foundation further claimed that the heavily armed suspect had already reached a Hindu temple and attempted to begin the attack before his weapon malfunctioned. It also cited descriptions attributed to the suspect portraying himself as a white supremacist obsessed with committing mass violence.





The management of the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple stated that it was in direct contact with Aurora Police and had introduced enhanced security measures, including an increased armed security presence from 9am to 9pm.





Although investigators have not formally identified the intended target, authorities believe the suspect may have sought to attack the largest Hindu temple in the south-western Aurora area. The Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple is widely regarded as the largest Hindu temple in Aurora.





The case has also drawn attention from Indian diplomatic officials and Hindu organisations in the United States, who praised the coordinated police response and called for continued vigilance in light of what they described as a troubling pattern of threats against Hindu places of worship.





Agencies







