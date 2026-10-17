



US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi became emotional while recalling an attempted mass shooting that targeted Indian Americans at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, Illinois, near Chicago, where he and his family were present during worship.





Krishnamoorthi said the suspected attack could have resulted in a major tragedy but was averted after the alleged shooter's gun jammed, allowing worshippers, including his family, to escape unharmed.





Reflecting on the incident, the Congressman said he still does not know how the firearm malfunctioned or how those present managed to avoid harm. He stated that the experience strengthened his resolve to speak out against hatred and extremism, describing it as one of the central missions of his life.





Authorities arrested 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis on charges including making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon. Investigators allege that he had plotted a mass shooting targeting the Hindu temple and its predominantly Indian-American congregation.





In a statement posted on X, Krishnamoorthi revealed that he and his family were worshipping at the temple when the alleged white supremacist attempted to carry out the attack. He expressed gratitude to those whose actions helped prevent a potentially devastating incident and urged society to unite against anti-Indian hatred and extremist ideologies.





The Congressman described the alleged plot as deeply disturbing and warned against dismissing threats motivated by racial or religious hatred. He stressed that innocent families had been placed at risk and called for continued vigilance against hate-driven violence.





Krishnamoorthi also thanked the suspect's co-workers for alerting law enforcement authorities and praised police officers for their swift response, which helped prevent the situation from escalating.





The incident has drawn condemnation from senior US lawmakers. US-India Caucus Co-Chairs Ro Khanna and Rich McCormick denounced the attempted mass shooting and called on the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to address what they described as growing threats and hostility directed towards Hindu Americans and Indian Americans.





The two lawmakers urged federal authorities to investigate the case as a potential hate crime and pursue all charges supported by the evidence. They also requested investigators determine whether the suspect received encouragement, assistance or coordination from any individuals, either online or offline.





India has also reacted strongly to the development. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the incident as a matter of deep concern and said it highlights the increasing instances of hate crimes and racial discrimination faced by members of the Indian community in the United States.





While noting the actions taken by US law enforcement authorities after the incident came to light, Jaiswal called on the United States administration to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals residing in the country.





The case has renewed concerns over the security of places of worship and the rise of hate-motivated threats against minority communities in the United States.





The swift intervention by law enforcement and information provided by individuals familiar with the suspect are being credited with helping prevent what authorities believe could have become a mass-casualty attack.





ANI







