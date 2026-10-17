



Picraft Technology Pvt. Ltd., a Dehradun-based defence technology Start-Up, has successfully validated its swarm drone technology during high-altitude trials conducted at approximately 16,500 feet in Ladakh, announced the company.





The achievement marks an important step in demonstrating the performance of the company's autonomous aerial systems in one of the world's most demanding operating environments, where low air density, strong winds and sub-zero temperatures create significant challenges for unmanned aircraft.





A major outcome of the trial was the successful validation of Picraft's real-time, vision-based geolocation software, a capability designed to determine the precise geographical coordinates of observed targets directly from aerial imagery.





The software combines computer vision algorithms, camera geometry and UAV telemetry to calculate and estimate the latitude and longitude of targets captured by an onboard camera, enabling accurate location tracking during flight operations.





According to information released by the company, the system integrates live video feeds with flight data, allowing geographical coordinates to be generated in real time. The technology also uses aircraft positioning, altitude and attitude information, including roll, pitch and yaw parameters, to improve targeting accuracy and situational awareness.





The Ladakh trial provided an opportunity to assess the software under extreme atmospheric conditions, helping verify its performance in operationally relevant scenarios. The company reported that the geolocation capability demonstrated a high degree of accuracy during testing.





The exercise also validated autonomous swarm coordination functions, enabling multiple drones to navigate, share telemetry and allocate tasks with minimal operator intervention. Such capabilities are increasingly important for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and collaborative unmanned missions.





A key advantage of the system is its ability to reduce dependence on conventional GPS-based navigation architectures, which can be vulnerable to jamming and electronic warfare measures. By leveraging vision-based processing and onboard computing, the drones can maintain operational effectiveness in contested environments.





The successful high-altitude validation further highlights growing efforts within India's indigenous defence technology ecosystem to develop advanced AI-enabled autonomous systems, unmanned platforms and next-generation drone capabilities tailored for military and strategic applications.





For Picraft, the Ladakh demonstration represents not only a successful field trial but also a significant milestone in translating complex software engineering, robotics and autonomous technologies into systems validated under demanding real-world conditions.





Agencies







