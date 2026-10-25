



In his most detailed remarks so far on India's proposed military theatre command restructuring, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has made it clear that the Indian Air Force (IAF) does not support the permanent geographical division of its fighter aircraft assets, while reiterating the service's commitment to greater jointness and integration with the Army and Navy.





Speaking in an interview, the Chief of Air Staff stressed that theatre commands must be designed around India's unique security challenges rather than being modelled on structures adopted by other countries.





He argued that recent conflicts around the world have once again demonstrated the decisive influence of air power on military outcomes, making the organisation and employment of air assets a critical consideration in any future military structure.





According to Air Chief Marshal Singh, the central issue is not whether the armed forces should be integrated, but how air power can be utilised to maximum effect within an integrated framework.





He said the IAF fully supports the broader objective of jointness but does not see theatre commands as a mechanism for permanently allocating fighter assets to specific geographical areas.





"Recent conflicts around the world have once again underlined how decisively air power can shape military outcomes. That is precisely why the question of how air power is organised matters so much," he said.





Highlighting the distinctive characteristics of air power, the Air Chief Marshal noted that its speed, reach, flexibility and capacity to rapidly concentrate combat strength at a chosen point provide a significant operational advantage.





He explained that modern combat aircraft are not limited to the regions from which they operate. With capabilities such as aerial refuelling, long-range precision weapons, networked sensor systems and flexible basing arrangements, air assets can be deployed over considerable distances and shifted quickly between theatres as operational requirements change.





"The guiding principle should, therefore, be centralised control where necessary, and decentralised execution where appropriate. That way, air power can be concentrated where it is needed most, while commanders retain the agility to act swiftly on the ground," he said.





The Air Chief Marshal pointed to Operation Sindoor as an example of how such an approach can work effectively in practice. He said the operation was conducted under a joint architecture established by the Chief of Defence Staff and the three service chiefs, allowing critical resources to be allocated and reallocated centrally in response to operational requirements.





According to him, this centralised management of key assets, supported by a common tri-service air picture, enabled dynamic decision-making and played a decisive role in achieving operational objectives.





"Our own experience bears this out. During Operation Sindoor, under a joint architecture established by the Chief of Defence Staff and the three service chiefs, the centralised allocation and timely reallocation of critical resources proved decisive in the outcome," he said.





India's theatre command initiative was announced in 2019 and represents the country's most far-reaching military reform effort since Independence.





The objective is to integrate the capabilities of the Army, Navy and Air Force under unified command structures to improve operational coordination, efficiency and combat effectiveness during both war and peacetime contingencies.





Under the proposed framework, a Northern Theatre Command headquartered in Lucknow would focus on challenges along the China frontier, while a Western Theatre Command based in Jaipur would deal primarily with Pakistan-related contingencies.





A separate Maritime Theatre Command in Thiruvananthapuram would oversee maritime security and naval operations across India's areas of interest. Despite broad agreement on the need for enhanced integration among the services, progress on implementing the reform has been slower than anticipated because of differing perspectives regarding command structures, force allocation and operational control.





The IAF has consistently urged caution, arguing that any reorganisation must preserve the flexibility that is central to the effective employment of air power. Air Chief Marshal Singh also warned against assuming that future warfare can be predicted with certainty.





He observed that coming conflicts are likely to be faster-paced, increasingly autonomous, heavily dependent on networks, more transparent in some respects yet more deceptive in others, while simultaneously combining precision effects with the requirement for scale and mass.





"As we design future structures, we must also avoid the trap of trying to predict the future battlefield with excessive certainty," he said.





"What we can anticipate is that the next conflict will likely be: faster, more autonomous, yet more network-dependent, more transparent, yet more deceptive and more precise in some respects, and characterised by mass in others."





The Air Chief stressed that future force structures must be adaptable enough to absorb these shifts and remain effective in a rapidly evolving operational environment. He said any theatre command model adopted by India should be assessed solely against the country's own strategic, geographical, technological and operational realities.





"Our structures must be able to absorb that shift. They should be evaluated against India's specific security requirements, not built by replicating models from other countries, because each nation operates within its own strategic, geographical, technological and operational environment," he observed.





The Air Chief further emphasised that such a large-scale military transformation should be implemented gradually and in carefully managed phases to ensure that combat readiness is not adversely affected during the transition.





"A transformation of this scale should also be implemented in phases, so that operational readiness is never compromised," he said.





Reaffirming the IAF's support for the overall reform effort, Air Chief Marshal Singh said the service remains a committed partner in building a more integrated and capable military structure. He stated that future conflicts will inevitably be multi-domain in nature, requiring significantly closer planning and operational coordination among the three armed services than ever before.





"We will work hand in hand with our sister Services to build structures that are distinctly Indian, that preserve the inherent flexibility of air power, and that ensure India fights its future wars as one," he said.





At present, the Army, Navy and the Air Force operate through separate command structures. The proposed theatre command model seeks to bring elements of all three services under unified commanders responsible for specific geographic regions, enabling integrated planning, resource utilisation and warfighting across land, air, maritime, cyber and space domains.





The debate surrounding theatre commands has increasingly centred on balancing the benefits of integrated operations with the need to preserve the unique strengths of each service. The IAF's latest position signals support for reform while underscoring that the mobility and flexibility of air power must remain central to the final design of India's future military command architecture.





PTI







