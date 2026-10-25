



India has strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing it of once again misusing an international platform to spread propaganda and reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India.





New Delhi also called on Islamabad to vacate all territories that remain under what it described as Pakistan's illegal occupation.





Speaking during the UN General Assembly Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, India's First Secretary to the UN, Raghoo Puri, rejected Pakistan's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed India's position on the region.





"Pakistan predictably misused the forum for propaganda. Jammu & Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. Pakistan must vacate the territory under its illegal occupation," Puri said.





He further stated that Pakistan's representatives should focus on the welfare and well-being of their own citizens rather than acting on military directives.





Emphasising India's approach towards minority rights, Puri said the protection of minorities is fundamentally the sovereign responsibility of individual states and must be carried out in accordance with the principle of sovereign equality. He noted that India's long-standing civilisational commitment to diversity is reflected in constitutional safeguards for both religious and linguistic minorities.





Puri also highlighted the significant contribution made by minority communities to India's progress, pointing out that members of these communities have held some of the country's highest constitutional positions and leadership roles across major institutions.





The latest exchange follows another sharp response delivered by India at the United Nations on 23 October, when New Delhi criticised Pakistan over its treatment of religious minorities. India accused Islamabad of failing to safeguard vulnerable communities while attempting to lecture others on issues relating to religious freedom, burial rights and minority protections.





During an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief concerning funeral rights in exceptional circumstances, India's First Secretary at the Permanent Mission to the UN, Bhavika Mangalanandan, questioned aspects of the report's findings on religious discrimination during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Mangalanandan argued that the report appeared to focus disproportionately on alleged shortcomings in countries of the Global South while overlooking comparable challenges and tragedies experienced in developed nations. She also raised concerns regarding the report's advocacy of funeral rights for terrorists.





Separately, India reaffirmed its commitment to addressing climate change through a framework based on equity, climate justice and sustainable development during discussions at the UN General Assembly.





Speaking on the report titled, "An urgent and existential threat: the role of justice systems in addressing the climate crisis," Deputy Secretary Barkha Tamrakar said India views climate change as a serious global challenge with far-reaching implications for development, livelihoods and human rights.





Tamrakar emphasised that India's climate policies are guided by climate justice, sustainable development and the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC). She highlighted that environmental protection is supported by constitutional provisions, comprehensive legislation, the National Green Tribunal and an independent judiciary.





She further noted that the Supreme Court of India has recognised the fundamental rights to life and equality as important safeguards against the adverse effects of climate change.





Tamrakar also pointed to transparent and institutionally supervised judicial training programmes, including those conducted through the National Judicial Academy, aimed at strengthening judicial impartiality and preserving the independence of the judiciary.





Through its interventions across multiple UN forums, India underscored its positions on Kashmir, minority rights, religious freedom and climate governance, while maintaining that constitutional safeguards, democratic institutions and an independent judiciary remain central to addressing both domestic and global challenges.





ANI







