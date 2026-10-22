



IIT-Madras incubated Start-Up Waterfly Technologies is preparing to take a major step towards commercialising its innovative electric sea-skimming craft, with the company planning its first ocean trials between Chennai and Puducherry before the end of the year, MoneyControl reported





The upcoming trial will test the performance of the company's electric Wing-in-Ground (WIG) vehicle, commonly described as an “e-flying boat”, in real maritime conditions after a series of successful inland-water evaluations.





Waterfly believes the trial will be a crucial milestone in validating the technology for commercial cargo operations along India's coastline and across island networks.





The Chennai-based company has developed the craft to travel only a few metres above the water's surface, taking advantage of the aerodynamic ground effect. This phenomenon reduces drag and significantly improves efficiency, allowing the vehicle to combine some of the speed advantages of aircraft with the operational flexibility of marine transport.





According to Waterfly Technologies co-founder Keshav Kumar Choudhary, the Chennai-Puducherry demonstration will be conducted using a 300-kg prototype that has already undergone testing at Kaveripakkam Lake in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district.





The sea trial is expected to provide valuable data on how the vehicle performs in open-ocean conditions, a critical requirement before the company can move towards commercial deployment.





Waterfly Technologies unveiled its latest vehicle, known as the Hummingbird, in Chennai on October 11 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Choudhary said the Prime Minister congratulated the team during the unveiling and expressed hope that the craft would soon be operating over the ocean.





The Hummingbird is an all-electric WIG craft, sometimes referred to as an electric sea glider. Rather than operating like a conventional aircraft, it flies just above the water on a cushion of air generated by the interaction between the wings and the surface below.





This operating method enables the craft to achieve high efficiency while avoiding the need for traditional airport infrastructure such as runways and terminals.





The company has spent considerable time maturing the technology. Engineers initially developed and tested a smaller 30-kg prototype to understand how the vehicle could transition from waterborne movement into stable flight.





After approximately six months of testing and refinement, the design was scaled up to a 300-kg platform capable of more extensive evaluations. The larger prototype was subsequently tested above Kaveripakkam Lake, flying at low altitude over the water to study the ground-effect phenomenon and validate aerodynamic models.





Data gathered during those trials helped the company improve simulations and refine the design that was ultimately showcased during the Chennai unveiling.





Waterfly's long-term ambition extends well beyond demonstration flights. The company is positioning the technology as a new transportation category capable of delivering cargo at high speeds while maintaining relatively low operating costs.





Initial commercial operations are expected to focus on coastal and island cargo routes, including logistics missions supporting offshore oil and gas infrastructure.





The Start-Up has also highlighted potential applications in medical evacuation services, maritime connectivity and strategic sectors, while keeping cargo transport as its primary near-term objective.





As development progresses, Waterfly intends to build larger variants of the platform. The company has outlined plans that include vehicles with payload capabilities of several tons and future passenger configurations.





The Hummingbird program is part of a broader vision to transform coastal mobility through electric propulsion and advanced aerodynamic design.





Waterfly has previously spoken about the possibility of dramatically reducing travel times along India's coastline, including a future concept that could connect Chennai and Kolkata in roughly three hours.





The company has also projected extremely affordable transport costs for certain routes, with some future passenger services potentially priced at around ₹600 per seat if the technology scales successfully.





Beyond battery-electric models, Waterfly has indicated interest in future hydrogen-electric variants that could extend operating range substantially and support longer-distance missions.





The company is additionally exploring concepts involving offshore charging support, including the potential use of vessels equipped with batteries and solar power systems to facilitate extended operations at sea.





The planned Chennai-Puducherry trial will therefore represent far more than a routine demonstration. It will be the first real test of whether Waterfly's sea-skimming electric transport system can make the transition from controlled lake environments to the more demanding conditions of the open ocean.





If successful, the trial could accelerate the development of a new category of indigenous Indian maritime-aerospace transport technology aimed at faster coastal logistics, improved island connectivity and lower-emission cargo movement.





Agencies







