



Pakistan has indicated that it may reconsider aspects of its nuclear deployment posture in response to what it views as India's increasingly sophisticated nuclear and strategic capabilities.





The warning was issued by retired Lieutenant General Khalid Kidwai, an adviser to Pakistan's National Command Authority (NCA), who stated that Islamabad would not accept any strategic imbalance in South Asia.





Speaking at the second Islamabad Non-Proliferation Conference, Kidwai said Pakistan could review its deployment options while continuing to maintain its longstanding policy of strategic ambiguity regarding certain elements of its nuclear deterrent.





His remarks come against the backdrop of lingering tensions between India and Pakistan following their military confrontation in May 2025, an episode that underscored the volatility of the regional security environment.





Islamabad's latest concerns are closely linked to India's ongoing military modernisation efforts, particularly in the nuclear domain, where New Delhi has continued to strengthen its land, sea and air-based deterrent capabilities.





Kidwai, along with retired Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar, both former heads of Pakistan's Strategic Plans Division, highlighted reports suggesting that India has begun deploying nuclear warheads aboard a ballistic missile submarine as part of deterrence patrol operations.





The Pakistani officials referred to findings and assessments associated with the SIPRI Yearbook 2026, which indicated that India may have deployed around 12 nuclear warheads aboard a submarine, a development that they argued represents a significant evolution in India's nuclear posture.





According to Kidwai, such a deployment would suggest that India has moved towards mating nuclear warheads with submarine-launched ballistic missiles, potentially increasing the readiness of its sea-based nuclear deterrent.





He further argued that this development could raise questions about the long-term credibility and interpretation of India's declared No-First-Use nuclear doctrine.





Sattar echoed similar concerns and pointed to a broader set of Indian strategic capabilities, including missile canisterisation, Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology and ballistic missile defence systems.





In Pakistan's assessment, these advances may indicate a gradual shift towards a more flexible and potentially first-use-capable nuclear posture, although such conclusions remain subject to debate among strategic analysts.





Geopolitical experts note that Pakistan's interpretation reflects its own threat perceptions and strategic calculations rather than definitive evidence of a change in Indian nuclear doctrine.





They argue that the development of more advanced delivery systems and survivable deterrent platforms does not automatically imply an intention to launch a first strike.





Many strategic analysts view India's naval nuclear capability as part of its effort to establish a credible second-strike deterrent, a cornerstone of nuclear stability that is designed to ensure retaliation capability even after absorbing an adversary's initial attack.





Pakistan's concerns have also been shaped by lessons drawn from the May 2025 conflict, which Sattar described as considerably more lethal and technologically sophisticated than the February 2019 confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





He pointed to the employment of drones, BrahMos missiles, cyber operations and electronic warfare systems as evidence of the rapidly evolving character of military competition in South Asia.





According to Sattar, the growing integration of advanced technologies into conventional warfare increases the risk that future crises could escalate more rapidly than in the past.





He warned that the absence of a formal bilateral arms control framework between India and Pakistan further heightens the danger of misunderstanding, miscalculation and unintended escalation during periods of tension.





The Pakistani officials also expressed concern over India's Cold Start doctrine, which has long been associated with the rapid mobilisation of conventional forces for limited military operations below the nuclear threshold.





In addition, they highlighted India's pursuit of short-range missile systems, hypersonic weapons and other emerging technologies as developments requiring close attention from Islamabad.





Kidwai maintained that Pakistan reserves the right to adopt whatever measures it considers necessary to safeguard national security and preserve what it regards as a stable strategic balance in the region.





He urged Indian policymakers to take into account Pakistan's Full Spectrum Deterrence policy, which is designed to address a wide range of perceived threats across both conventional and nuclear dimensions.





Independent experts observing the debate noted that Pakistan's latest warning leaves unanswered questions regarding the precise nature of any deployment changes that Islamabad may be considering.





They also cautioned that while Pakistan presents its position as a reaction to India's expanding military capabilities, any additional nuclear deployments could intensify an already competitive strategic environment.





Such moves, analysts argue, risk accelerating the regional arms competition at a time when both countries are investing heavily in missile technology, advanced command-and-control systems, cyber capabilities and survivable nuclear forces.





The broader concern among strategic observers is that sustained military modernisation on both sides, coupled with the absence of robust confidence-building and arms control mechanisms, could make future crises more difficult to manage and potentially more dangerous than previous confrontations.





Agencies







