



India has achieved a significant milestone in advanced secure communications after the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) successfully demonstrated a proof-of-concept for drone-based quantum-secure communication at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow, C-DAC reported





The breakthrough combined Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) with Fully Device-Independent, Entanglement-Based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), extending quantum security beyond conventional laboratory environments.





Developed by C-DAC Pune's HPC Technologies Group under a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology-supported project, the system employed an airborne quantum payload carried by an unmanned aerial platform. The payload distributed entanglement-based quantum cryptographic keys to ground stations, creating a highly secure communications framework for sensitive applications.





The demonstration integrated quantum-generated keys with PQC algorithms designed to withstand future threats posed by quantum computers. Using this dual-layer security architecture, the team successfully conducted real-time encrypted file transfers and achieved secure decryption at the receiving end, validating the operational effectiveness of the concept.





The achievement is particularly significant because it combines two complementary security technologies. While PQC aims to protect digital systems from the computational capabilities of future quantum computers, Quantum Key Distribution leverages the laws of quantum physics to establish cryptographic keys with exceptionally high levels of security. Together, they represent a major step towards resilient next-generation communications for critical military and strategic applications.





Sagar Defence Engineering contributed its Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to support the successful proof-of-concept demonstration. The company described its involvement as part of a collaborative effort to strengthen India's indigenous technological capabilities and advance secure communications technologies for demanding operational environments.





The project was led by Dr Anindita Banerjee of C-DAC and showcased close cooperation between government research institutions, academia and the defence establishment. The demonstration was attended by Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi, VSM, Commandant of MCTE; Brigadier R. S. Randhawa; Brigadier Deven Makhija; Lieutenant Colonel Mayank Joshi; Professor R. M. Bodade; Dr Amit Barve; Professor Vimal Bhatia of IIT-Indore; and Dr Shashi Prabhakar of the Physical Research Laboratory.





Project leaders highlighted the achievement as an important contribution towards the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, demonstrating India's growing expertise in quantum technologies and indigenous cyber-security capabilities.





The successful field demonstration marks a critical advance in strengthening cyber resilience and lays the foundation for future-ready, highly secure quantum communication networks capable of supporting critical military operations.





Beyond its immediate defence relevance, the breakthrough reflects India's broader push under national quantum technology initiatives to develop infrastructure-independent secure communications.





Airborne and mobile quantum communication systems could eventually support secure connectivity in remote regions, contested environments and rapidly deployable networks where conventional infrastructure may be unavailable or vulnerable.





C-DAC Press Release







