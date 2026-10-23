



The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BrahMos Aerospace has shared an insightful account of the remarkable success achieved by the BrahMos missile following Operation Sindoor.





This comprehensive overview highlights the critical role played by the supersonic cruise missile in bolstering national defence capabilities, charting the progressive journey of homegrown missile technology, and reflecting on the expanding prowess of the Indian defence manufacturing sector.





The world has always been looking at BrahMos with awe and wonder.





Following Operation Sindoor, this versatile missile has proven its status as an enigma and a formidable system tailored for contemporary multi-domain and high-intensity kinetic warfare.





Acting as India's premier first-strike asset, the system has successfully validated its supreme lethality, neutralising adversary infrastructure with pinpoint accuracy while retaining high levels of stealth, swiftness, and agility.





The combat deployment during the operation served as a definitive milestone, allowing global observers to evaluate its operational effectiveness in actual battlefield scenarios.





The missile was initially designed for naval integration, which was subsequently followed by land-based variants for the army and air-launched adaptations deployed on Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft.





For the first time during Operation Sindoor, all three branches of the armed forces were simultaneously equipped with the weapon, leveraging network-centric capabilities that allowed seamless deployment across land, warships, and fighter jets.





Strategic strikes executed during the campaign successfully crippled several high-value enemy assets and airbases, demonstrating the weapon system's capability to penetrate complex air defence networks undetected.





The precision strikes garnered international discussion, establishing the system as a benchmark for modern military deterrents.





This proven combat performance has significantly boosted international interest, creating a massive surge in global export demand with nations such as Vietnam and Indonesia finalising procurement agreements.





Discussions are also underway regarding potential supply arrangements with the Russian military under a formal intergovernmental framework.





Domestically, the manufacturing ecosystem continues to scale up rapidly to meet these rising requirements.





The continuous evolution of the technology includes developing the next-generation BrahMos variant and extending operational ranges, ensuring that indigenous defence manufacturing remains at the cutting edge of global military technology.





Agencies







