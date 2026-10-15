



India and Cyprus advanced their bilateral defence relationship during a high-level visit to Cyprus by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, with both sides focusing on strengthening naval cooperation and enhancing maritime security coordination.





During discussions at Mari Naval Base in Cyprus, the Indian defence delegation, led by Rajesh Kumar Singh and accompanied by India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, met Commodore Nicolaos Luca, Commander of the Cyprus Naval Command.





The talks centred on expanding Navy-to-Navy engagement through regular exchanges between naval leadership, improved maritime security cooperation, greater maritime domain awareness, coordinated search and rescue operations, joint training activities, professional exchanges, and port calls by Indian naval vessels.





Both sides also reviewed practical measures under the Roadmap for Bilateral Defence Cooperation (2026-2031), placing particular emphasis on sustained engagement and closer operational links between the two navies.





As part of the visit, the Indian delegation toured Commodore Andreas Ioannides (P61), the Cyprus Navy's offshore patrol vessel stationed at Mari Naval Base.





The delegation met the vessel's officers and crew and received an operational briefing from the Cyprus Naval Command. The visit provided further insight into Cyprus's maritime capabilities and reinforced discussions on maritime security, professional military exchanges and enhanced naval cooperation.





In Nicosia, Rajesh Kumar Singh laid a wreath at the Makedonitissa Military Cemetery and signed the visitors' book, paying tribute to the Greek and Cypriot servicemen who lost their lives defending Cyprus during the events of 1974.





The visit also highlighted India's longstanding support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Cyprus. The historical links between the two countries include the service of Indian soldiers with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, including General K S Thimayya, who led the mission and passed away in Cyprus in 1965.





Rajesh Kumar Singh's official visit to Cyprus took place from 12 to 13 October, during which he held meetings with counterparts in the Cypriot Ministry of Defence and engaged with Cypriot leadership.





The visit follows the President of Cyprus's visit to India in May 2026, after which the India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership gained increased momentum. The latest engagements underline the shared commitment of both countries to broaden bilateral cooperation, particularly in the strategically important maritime domain.





Agencies







