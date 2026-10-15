



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors.





Sharing details of the meeting, Jaishankar said India and Georgia have witnessed growing engagement in trade, tourism and education in recent years. Both sides explored opportunities to further deepen cooperation in business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people exchanges.





The two ministers also exchanged views on current regional developments, reflecting the importance of continued diplomatic dialogue amid evolving geopolitical challenges.





EAM Jaishankar is in Abu Dhabi on a two-day visit aimed at reviewing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and participating in the second edition of the Raisina Middle East Forum.





On arrival in the UAE capital, he was welcomed by UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy and expressed his appreciation for the warm reception while looking forward to a series of high-level discussions.





During the visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The discussions are expected to comprehensively assess the progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and explore ways to further strengthen strategic cooperation, trade and economic engagement.





The External Affairs Minister will also take part in deliberations at the Raisina Middle East Forum, where policymakers, diplomats and strategic experts are expected to discuss major geopolitical, economic and security issues affecting the wider West Asian region.





His visit comes against the backdrop of continuing tensions in West Asia and heightened concerns over regional security.





Earlier this week, UAE Presidential Adviser Anwar Gargash called for renewed Gulf cooperation, particularly in security and defence, following escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Referring to a recent attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport that resulted in 13 deaths, including an Indian national, Gargash stressed that Gulf security is indivisible and that any threat to Saudi Arabia also threatens the UAE and other Gulf states.





He further emphasised the need to revitalise joint Gulf action, especially in the areas of security and defence, arguing that stronger collective mechanisms are necessary to address regional challenges and deter further aggression.





ANI







