



As reported by PTI, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed Meta to review the recommendation systems operating on Facebook and Instagram, amid concerns that misleading or manipulated content could be receiving excessive visibility on the social media platforms.





Reports indicate that the advisory was issued on 10 October and focuses on strengthening safeguards against content capable of causing public confusion, unrest, violence or other unlawful activities.





The government asked Meta to enhance its monitoring of misleading information, altered visuals and material that may contribute to public disorder. It also called for closer scrutiny of content recommendation and ranking systems so that inaccurate or deceptive material is not amplified disproportionately through platform algorithms.





According to the advisory, Meta must ensure that users are not repeatedly exposed to only one perspective or a restricted set of viewpoints. The ministry stressed that recommendation systems should encourage a broader range of relevant and credible information rather than heavily promoting a single narrative.





A key element of the directive concerns photographs, videos, graphics and other content relating to ongoing public events. MeitY asked Meta to provide adequate context wherever the authenticity, timing, location or circumstances of content may not be immediately clear to users. The aim is to reduce the circulation of material that may be presented in a misleading or out-of-context manner.





The advisory reportedly contains six broad requirements for Meta. These include identifying and addressing prohibited content, strengthening escalation mechanisms and reviewing recommendation systems to reduce the likelihood that misleading material gains disproportionate reach.





MeitY further instructed the company to establish stronger systems for the rapid identification, review and escalation of content that is spreading widely through recommendations. The ministry warned that such material could potentially generate widespread confusion, apprehension, violence or disturbances to public order if not addressed swiftly.





Government sources indicated that agencies had raised concerns that Meta’s platforms were not promoting all viewpoints equally, with algorithms allegedly appearing to favour certain forms of content over others. These concerns are understood to have contributed to the ministry’s decision to issue the advisory.





Although the advisory does not cite a specific event as the reason for the intervention, it was issued during a period of heightened political activity and public debate. The timing coincides with continuing demands from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and several opposition parties seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.





The ministry also reminded Meta of its obligations under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The advisory emphasised that intermediary platforms are required to exercise due diligence and take appropriate measures to limit the spread of harmful or unlawful content.





In addition, Meta has been asked to cooperate promptly with law enforcement agencies and authorised government bodies when information or assistance is requested under applicable legal provisions. The ministry stressed that such cooperation should be provided within the timelines specified under the IT Rules, 2021.





The move reflects growing regulatory attention worldwide on the influence of recommendation algorithms. Governments and regulators in multiple jurisdictions have increasingly raised concerns that algorithm-driven content promotion can unintentionally amplify misinformation, polarising narratives and manipulated media, particularly during periods of political sensitivity or major public events.





Against this backdrop, India’s latest advisory signals a stronger focus on algorithmic accountability and platform responsibility in the country’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.





Agencies







