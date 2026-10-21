



Russia is once again attempting to strengthen its long-standing naval relationship with India through an offer that goes far beyond the sale of ageing submarines.





At the centre of Moscow's latest proposal is an incentive that could significantly enhance the Indian Navy's long-range maritime strike capability: access to the submarine-launched Kalibr cruise missile (also referred to as 3M54-1 Kalibr, 3M14 Biryuza).





The proposal is notable not merely because it involves additional Kilo-class submarines, but because it reveals the conditions under which Russia is willing to transfer one of its most capable conventional sea-based strike systems. In effect, Moscow is reportedly linking the acquisition of Kalibr missiles to India's willingness to procure more refurbished Kilo-class submarines.





For India, the offer arrives at a time when the Navy faces a growing challenge beneath the waves. Several conventional submarines are reaching the end of their operational lives, while replacement programmes are proceeding gradually. This has created concerns about maintaining adequate underwater combat strength during a period when regional competitors continue expanding their own submarine forces.





Russia's proposal reportedly centres on refurbished Kilo-class submarines, a platform already familiar to the Indian Navy. Known in Indian service as the Sindhughosh-class, these diesel-electric boats have formed an important part of India's underwater fleet for decades.





The attraction of the deal, however, is not necessarily the submarines themselves.





Instead, the principal incentive is the Kalibr-PL cruise missile, a submarine-launched member of Russia's well-known Kalibr missile family. The weapon is capable of conducting long-range precision strikes against both maritime and land-based targets.





Reports indicate that the version being offered to India could possess a range exceeding 1,500 kilometres. Such reach would provide the Indian Navy with a substantially expanded ability to engage strategic targets far from the point of launch.





A missile with that level of stand-off range would allow submarines operating in relative safety to strike targets deep inland without exposing themselves to enemy anti-submarine forces. This would represent a major enhancement in conventional sea-based deterrence and power projection.





Russia has reportedly offered the Kalibr system to India for several years. However, the availability of the missile has been tied to the acquisition of additional refurbished Kilo-class submarines sourced from the Russian Navy.





According to reports, these submarines would undergo extensive refurbishment before transfer. Moscow is said to be offering significant life-extension work intended to keep the vessels operational for many years after delivery.





Russian representatives are reportedly promoting the boats as a means of rapidly rebuilding India's conventional submarine numbers while longer-term indigenous and foreign collaboration projects continue to mature.





The offer also reflects a practical reality. India already possesses extensive operational experience with the Kilo-class design. Existing infrastructure, maintenance procedures, crew training systems and logistical support arrangements are already established within the Navy.





From Moscow's perspective, this familiarity reduces integration risks and could make the acquisition process relatively straightforward compared with introducing a completely new submarine class.





Another potentially significant aspect of the proposal concerns launch capability.





Current Indian Kilo-class submarines operate the Klub-S missile family, a system with considerably shorter range than the Kalibr variants reportedly being offered. Existing missile-launch arrangements are also comparatively limited.





Russia is understood to have proposed upgrades that would enable Kalibr missiles to be fired from all six torpedo tubes of upgraded submarines. Such a modification would increase both flexibility and strike volume during operations.





The Indian Navy has long sought stronger submarine-launched land-attack capabilities. While anti-ship missions remain important, modern naval doctrine increasingly values the ability to strike strategic targets ashore from concealed underwater platforms.





Submarine-launched cruise missiles provide precisely that capability.





A diesel-electric submarine operating quietly in the Indian Ocean could potentially hold targets at risk over vast distances while remaining difficult to detect and track. This form of deterrence has become increasingly important as the maritime security environment across the Indo-Pacific continues to evolve.





China's rapid naval modernisation and growing submarine fleet have influenced strategic planning throughout the region. Pakistan has also been pursuing significant underwater capability improvements through cooperation with China.





Against this backdrop, India's requirement for enhanced submarine capabilities has become more pressing. The Kalibr offer therefore arrives at a strategically sensitive moment.





For Russia, the proposal also demonstrates how defence exports continue to play a broader geopolitical role. Arms transfers frequently reveal the extent of trust between partners, particularly when advanced technologies are involved.





The willingness to discuss transferring a long-range submarine-launched cruise missile suggests Moscow is seeking to preserve its position as a major defence supplier to India despite growing competition from Western manufacturers and increasing Indian emphasis on indigenous production.





At the same time, the reported conditions attached to the offer highlight the limits of that willingness.





Rather than providing unrestricted access to the missile system, Russia appears to be packaging the capability together with submarine acquisitions. This indicates that advanced weapon transfers remain closely connected to broader industrial and strategic objectives.





The proposal also comes as India evaluates multiple pathways for expanding its underwater strike arsenal. Domestic efforts to develop indigenous submarine-launched missiles remain under way, although such programmes often require lengthy testing and integration timelines.





Meanwhile, foreign suppliers continue presenting alternative solutions.





France, for example, has promoted submarine-launched cruise missile concepts for India's Scorpene-derived Kalvari-class fleet. Such proposals provide New Delhi with multiple options as it evaluates future strike requirements.





Consequently, the Russian pitch is unlikely to be assessed solely on the basis of missile performance.





Decision-makers will also consider the remaining service life of refurbished submarines, operational costs, maintenance requirements, industrial implications, and the broader direction of India's naval modernisation strategy.





Questions surrounding long-term support, sanctions risks, supply-chain resilience and technological dependence are also likely to form part of any comprehensive evaluation. Nevertheless, the central attraction of Russia's proposal remains clear.





The Kalibr missile would provide the Indian Navy with a capability that it presently lacks in significant numbers: a long-range submarine-launched precision strike weapon capable of reaching targets far beyond the horizon.





In military terms, such a capability would substantially expand the strategic utility of conventional submarines. More importantly, the offer provides a revealing glimpse into how Russia views its defence relationship with India. The submarine sale itself is significant, but the missile is the true prize. Moscow's message appears straightforward: additional Kilo-class submarines could unlock access to one of Russia's most potent conventional naval strike systems.





As a result, what might initially seem like a routine submarine sales pitch is, in reality, a broader strategic proposition. It offers insight into the technologies Russia is prepared to share, the conditions attached to those transfers, and the future balance of capability that could emerge within the Indian Navy if New Delhi chooses to accept the deal.





Agencies







