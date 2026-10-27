



Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein has arrived in New Delhi as part of his ongoing State Visit to India, marking an important step in the continuing expansion of bilateral ties between the two nations.





The visit, which follows engagements in Mumbai and Vadodara, is expected to inject fresh momentum into diplomatic, economic and commercial cooperation at a time when India and the European nation are seeking to deepen their partnership across multiple sectors.





Accompanied by Hereditary Princess Sophie, Prince Alois is leading a high-level delegation that includes senior government officials as well as a business contingent comprising industry leaders. The composition of the delegation underscores the strong economic and investment dimension of the visit, alongside its diplomatic significance.





Welcoming the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs described it as the beginning of “A new chapter in India–Liechtenstein engagement.” The ministry stated, “H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein arrived in New Delhi today, following his visit to Vadodara, as part of his ongoing State Visit to India. He was received by MoS @jayantrld at the airport. The visit will provide renewed impetus to the bilateral relations.”





Prince Alois was received in New Delhi by Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary. His arrival in the national capital follows an earlier leg of the visit that included stops in Mumbai and Vadodara, reflecting an effort to expose the visiting delegation to India’s growing industrial, technological and commercial landscape.





The visit comes at a particularly significant moment in India-Liechtenstein relations. Both countries have been steadily strengthening engagement in recent years, with growing interest in trade, financial services, innovation, advanced manufacturing and technology-driven sectors.





A major backdrop to the visit is the implementation of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025. Liechtenstein, together with Switzerland, Norway and Iceland, is a member of EFTA. The agreement is expected to facilitate increased investment flows, greater market access and stronger economic collaboration between India and EFTA member states.





During his stay in New Delhi, Prince Alois is scheduled to participate in a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat. The ceremonial engagements are expected to be followed by substantive discussions aimed at broadening cooperation between the two countries.





A key highlight of the visit will be bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. The discussions are expected to focus on further strengthening political relations, expanding trade and investment opportunities, and exploring new areas of cooperation in emerging sectors.





The Hereditary Prince is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In addition, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary are expected to call on the visiting dignitary during his stay.





India and Liechtenstein established diplomatic relations in 1993 and celebrated the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic partnership in 2023. Despite Liechtenstein’s small size, the country occupies an important position in Europe as a highly developed economy known for its financial services sector, advanced manufacturing capabilities and innovation-driven industries.





The current visit builds upon an already established pattern of high-level engagement. Prince Alois previously travelled to New Delhi in February 2026 to attend the AI Impact Summit. He has also visited India on earlier occasions, including in 2010 and 2018, reflecting sustained interest in strengthening ties with the country.





The presence of a business delegation alongside the official delegation is expected to encourage deeper commercial linkages and facilitate discussions on investment opportunities. As India continues to pursue closer economic integration with European partners, Liechtenstein's expertise in specialised manufacturing, financial services and high-technology industries could offer new avenues for cooperation.





The State Visit is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, when Prince Alois, Princess Sophie and the accompanying delegation will depart India. Officials on both sides view the visit as an opportunity to elevate bilateral engagement and translate growing political goodwill into stronger economic and strategic cooperation for the years ahead.





ANI







