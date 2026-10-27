



India's growing role within BRICS and the evolving global order came into focus during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, where an Iranian parliamentary delegation praised the country's economic and geopolitical importance and called for closer engagement between the two nations.





Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, Iranian MP Ali Hadadi described India as a nation with "incredible potential" and highlighted its increasingly influential position in global economic development and the emerging international order.





Hadadi, who serves as the first deputy chair of the Iran-India Friendship Group and heads the Industries and Mines Committee of the Iranian Parliament, expressed appreciation to India for hosting the gathering and underscored the significance of BRICS as a platform for advancing economic cooperation among member states.





Referring to India's role within the grouping, he said: "People today expect organisations like BRICS, under the leadership of a great country like India and its role in global economic development and the emerging new global order, to play a significant role. India is a major country with incredible potential."





The Iranian parliamentarian also revealed that Tehran had formally invited Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to visit Iran as part of efforts to expand engagement between the two countries.





"We have invited the Speaker of the Indian Parliament to visit Iran to enhance trade, economic ties, and bilateral exchanges," Hadadi said.





According to Hadadi, greater parliamentary engagement could help accelerate cooperation in commerce, industry and economic development while strengthening people-to-people and institutional links between New Delhi and Tehran.





He further stressed the strategic importance of enhanced cooperation among India, Iran and China, arguing that deeper engagement between the three nations could contribute significantly to regional and global economic growth.





"Stronger cooperation between Iran, India, and China will positively impact the future of our nations and bring a better economic future to the entire world," he added.





Another member of the Iranian delegation, MP Abbas Moghtadaei, said Iranian representatives had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the forum and discussed avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation.





Moghtadaei noted that the discussions focused on expanding cooperation across multiple sectors and identifying areas where Iran could support India's development objectives.





He said both sides explored measures aimed at broadening multidimensional engagement and deepening ties between the two countries.





The Iranian lawmaker also advocated greater international cooperation in addressing unilateral approaches in global affairs, while reiterating Iran's support for the independence and sovereignty of nations.





Reflecting the importance attached to the relationship by both sides, the Iranian Embassy in India stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor received members of the Iranian parliamentary delegation during courtesy meetings held alongside the forum.





The interactions highlighted the continuing importance of India-Iran relations at a time when both countries are looking to strengthen economic connectivity, trade links and broader diplomatic engagement.





The discussions took place during the two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum being hosted by the Parliament of India at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.





The event has brought together parliamentary delegations from 11 BRICS member countries and 10 partner nations under India's chairmanship, reflecting the bloc's growing international footprint and expanding membership.





The forum is being held under the theme of people-centric development and parliamentary cooperation, with participating nations discussing issues ranging from legislative collaboration and global governance reforms to innovation, sustainable development and international partnerships.





Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is chairing the forum, delivered the inaugural address on Monday and welcomed delegates from across the BRICS community. The gathering forms part of India's wider BRICS presidency agenda, which has emphasised stronger cooperation among developing countries, enhanced parliamentary diplomacy and a greater role for emerging economies in shaping global governance structures.





ANI







