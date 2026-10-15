



India has stepped up its push for closer defence ties with ASEAN nations, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh outlining a broad range of military cooperation opportunities focused on maritime domain awareness, interoperability and underwater capabilities.





Speaking at the ASEAN-India Defence Think Tank Forum, Singh said India is prepared to explore collaboration involving patrol vessels, radars, air-defence systems, helicopters and drones. The proposal reflects New Delhi’s wider effort to strengthen strategic and security partnerships across the Indo-Pacific.





The minister emphasised that cooperation should extend beyond the simple acquisition of equipment. He called for greater focus on co-development, co-production, maintenance, repair and overhaul services, training programmes and long-term technical support arrangements that can help build local capabilities and create more resilient supply chains.





Singh noted that India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative offers opportunities for trusted partners to jointly design, manufacture, maintain and upgrade defence equipment. Such collaboration could support the growth of indigenous defence industries while fostering deeper industrial integration between India and ASEAN countries.





India has been expanding its defence exports in recent years, promoting domestically developed military platforms and systems to friendly nations. Indian diplomatic missions and defence manufacturers have also been encouraged to identify and pursue overseas opportunities as part of this strategy.





The minister reiterated India’s commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, stressing that all countries, regardless of size, should have the freedom to make their own sovereign choices without coercion.





The outreach to ASEAN comes amid growing regional interest in maritime security, surveillance networks and defence modernisation. As geopolitical competition intensifies across the Indo-Pacific, India is positioning itself as a reliable defence partner capable of supplying equipment, technical expertise and long-term industrial cooperation.





Agencies







