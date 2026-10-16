



India has strongly condemned attacks on maritime navigation and commercial shipping amid the escalating conflict across West Asia, describing such actions as legally and morally indefensible.





Speaking during the United Nations Security Council's quarterly open debate on the Middle East, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, stressed that the safety of seafarers, including Indian nationals, remains a priority for the Government of India.





India reaffirmed its commitment to Yemen's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while rejecting external interference in the country's internal affairs. It also underlined that safeguarding the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Southern Red Sea is a shared international responsibility given the region's importance to global maritime trade.





Parvathaneni highlighted a series of recent attacks on commercial vessels, including the India-flagged MV DP World Cauvery, MT Petro Dolphin, MT Valthera, MT On Peace and MT Kazimah III. He noted that several of these ships carried Indian seafarers, making their safety a direct national concern.





India thanked the authorities of Oman and the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in ensuring the safety of Indian crew members affected by recent incidents. The envoy emphasised that attacks on commercial shipping, merchant mariners and civilian maritime infrastructure must cease immediately.





Calling for de-escalation across the region, India urged all parties to pursue dialogue and diplomacy. It also stressed the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of maritime commerce through international waterways in accordance with international law.





Expressing concern over widening regional instability, India strongly condemned repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure, including Saudi Arabian airports. The envoy noted that recent attacks resulted in fatalities, including Indian citizen Mohammad Yousef Ali in Riyadh, and reiterated India's solidarity with Saudi Arabia in defence of its sovereignty.





India underscored its extensive links with West Asia, noting that annual trade with Gulf Cooperation Council countries stands at approximately ₹15.12 lakh crore, cumulative foreign direct investment totals about ₹2.60 lakh crore, and remittances exceed roughly ₹4.37 lakh crore. Around 10 million Indians live and work across GCC nations, making their welfare a key national interest.





Against the backdrop of continued threats to merchant shipping, India highlighted efforts to strengthen global maritime coordination. India and Liberia recently launched the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, with 23 countries joining the initiative.





Described as an inclusive and action-oriented platform, the group aims to improve international cooperation, develop practical measures to prevent attacks on vessels and strengthen protection for seafarers.





The envoy also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal at the recent BRICS Summit for a Seafarers Emergency Support Network. The proposed mechanism would enable maritime authorities and embassies to coordinate distress alerts, medical support, communication with families and evacuation assistance during emergencies.





Parvathaneni noted that nearly two million seafarers operate the world's merchant fleet and that maritime transport carries around four-fifths of global trade, underscoring the broader economic implications of shipping disruptions.





Turning to Gaza, India said global concern over threats to shipping and the Strait of Hormuz should not overshadow the continuing humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory. The envoy reiterated India's condemnation of the 7 October 2023 terrorist attacks and expressed concern over the heavy civilian toll, particularly among women and children.





India renewed its support for humanitarian relief, diplomacy and a negotiated two-state solution. It stated that a sovereign, independent and viable Palestinian state living alongside Israel within secure and recognised borders remains essential for lasting peace.





The envoy noted growing international backing for the two-state framework and referenced support expressed by BRICS leaders for Palestine's full membership of the United Nations.





Highlighting India's assistance to Palestinians, Parvathaneni said New Delhi has supplied medicines, medical equipment and humanitarian relief during the conflict. India has also supported development projects, including a 200-bed super-speciality hospital, the Palestinian Institute of Diplomacy, a women's empowerment centre, an artificial limb fitment camp and a vocational training institute.





India continues to support Palestinian capacity-building through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation program and Indian Council for Cultural Relations scholarships. In August, 32 Palestinian students from Gaza enrolled in colleges in India under the scholarship scheme.





The envoy added that India has contributed more than ₹4,368 crore cumulatively to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, supporting the agency's education, healthcare and humanitarian activities.





On Lebanon, India strongly condemned attacks on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon peacekeepers and stressed that personnel serving under UN mandates must not be targeted. It also called for respect for the sanctity and inviolability of UN premises, while highlighting the importance of preparations for any post-UNIFIL scenario and support for the Lebanese Armed Forces.





Regarding Syria, India reiterated support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, while reaffirming the importance of preserving Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.





Concluding his remarks, Parvathaneni said the people of the Middle East require stability, security and lasting peace, stressing that peace involves not only the absence of conflict but also the strengthening of long-term regional stability and prosperity. India reaffirmed its commitment to supporting peace, security and development across the region.





ANI







