



The Indian Coast Guard has inducted the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter DHRUV MK-III, designated CG 875, into its Western Region at Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.





The helicopter is the first of five DHRUV MK-III aircraft allocated to 831 Squadron (CG) and marks a significant enhancement of the Coast Guard's aerial capabilities along India's western seaboard.





Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the DHRUV MK-III is a versatile multi-role helicopter designed to undertake a wide spectrum of maritime missions. Its induction reflects India's continued emphasis on indigenous aerospace manufacturing and operational self-reliance.





The aircraft is equipped with advanced radar, electro-optical imaging and identification systems, Shakti engines, a full glass cockpit, a high-intensity searchlight, advanced communications equipment, an Automatic Identification System (AIS), and a search-and-rescue homing system.





These technologies significantly improve situational awareness and operational effectiveness over large maritime areas.





Designed for maritime reconnaissance, surveillance and search-and-rescue duties, the helicopter can operate from ships during both day and night, providing extended-range coverage.





Its mission flexibility allows rapid reconfiguration from a security platform equipped with a heavy machine gun to a medical evacuation platform fitted with an onboard intensive care unit for critically ill patients.





The induction of CG 875 is particularly important because it is the first of the five helicopters earmarked for Ratnagiri. As additional aircraft join the squadron, the Coast Guard is expected to achieve greater persistence in aerial surveillance and faster response across the strategically significant western maritime region.





The helicopter's advanced detection, identification and response capabilities will strengthen maritime surveillance, coastal security, threat detection and emergency response operations. It will also enhance the protection of India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), where safeguarding maritime interests, fisheries, shipping routes and offshore assets remains a critical priority.





The induction further reinforces the Indian Coast Guard's rotary-wing aviation capability and represents another step in expanding indigenous aviation assets for maritime security and humanitarian operations.





Agencies







