



The Indian Navy is carrying out a fresh series of trials involving the Rafale Marine fighter aircraft at its Shore-Based Test Facility in Goa as it prepares for the induction of the French-built naval combat jet into frontline carrier operations, New Indian Express reported





The ongoing evaluation is also helping the service determine whether limited modifications may be required aboard its aircraft carriers to support the aircraft's routine deployment and handling.





According to sources within the defence establishment, the potential changes are largely linked to the Rafale Marine's wing configuration. Unlike the MiG-29K currently operated by the Navy, the Rafale Marine does not feature folding wings, resulting in a larger footprint when parked, moved or stored aboard a carrier.





The fighter has a wingspan of approximately 10.9 metres, which means carrier crews must assess how efficiently the aircraft can be accommodated within hangars, lifts and flight-deck operating areas while maintaining sortie-generation rates during operational deployments.





Officials indicated that any required alterations to INS Vikramaditya or the indigenously built INS Vikrant would be minor in nature. Considerations relating to aircraft compatibility, handling arrangements and onboard infrastructure were reportedly discussed during the contract negotiations with France.





A key focus of the ongoing effort is ensuring the aircraft can be moved smoothly between the flight deck and the carrier hangar, where available space is inherently limited. Naval planners are reviewing these practical aspects while trials continue.





The testing campaign is taking place at the Shore-Based Test Facility at INS Hansa in Goa. The installation replicates the ski-jump launch system used by Indian aircraft carriers and allows the Navy to evaluate aircraft performance, deck procedures and operational concepts in a controlled shore environment before deployment at sea.





This is not the first time the Rafale Marine has operated from the facility. The aircraft previously conducted ski-jump trials there in 2022 when it competed against Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet during the Navy's search for a next-generation carrier-borne fighter.





The Rafale Marine was originally developed for operations from France's aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which employs a catapult-assisted launch system. By contrast, both Indian aircraft carriers utilise the Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery configuration, in which aircraft take off via a ski-jump ramp and recover using arrestor wires. Validating compatibility with this operating method has therefore been an important requirement throughout the procurement process.





India has contracted 26 Rafale Marine fighters, with the aircraft expected to become a major component of carrier aviation, particularly aboard INS Vikrant. Deliveries are expected to begin from 2028, with completion anticipated by the end of 2028 or in the early part of 2029.





The acquisition is intended to strengthen India's carrier-borne air power while addressing long-standing concerns regarding the ageing MiG-29K fleet. The Rafale Marine will perform a wide spectrum of missions, including air-defence, maritime strike, reconnaissance and attacks against surface targets.





The government finalised the acquisition through an inter-governmental agreement with France valued at approximately ₹63,000 crore. The package includes 22 single-seat carrier fighters and four twin-seat trainer variants, together with weapons, simulators, training infrastructure, logistics assistance and long-term support arrangements.





The agreement represents India's first purchase of the naval variant of the Rafale and makes the country the first export operator of the aircraft. In addition to the fighters themselves, the arrangement includes provisions supporting the integration of indigenous weapon systems under the government's self-reliance initiative.





The Indian Navy currently operates two aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. Once inducted, the Rafale Marine fleet is expected to be capable of operating from both vessels, significantly enhancing the Navy's ability to project air power across the Indian Ocean region and beyond.





The aircraft is equipped with the Thales RBE2 Active Electronically Scanned Array radar and the advanced SPECTRA electronic-warfare suite, providing improved situational awareness, survivability and combat effectiveness in contested environments.





Its weapons inventory includes the Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, MICA air-to-air missiles and a range of precision-guided air-to-surface munitions. These systems will give the Navy a substantial increase in long-range engagement capability and maritime strike effectiveness.





An important feature of the agreement is the planned integration of India's indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile. The integration will proceed following the completion of the necessary testing, validation and certification processes, further enhancing the aircraft's compatibility with domestically developed weapon systems.





With the Goa trials now under way, the Navy is simultaneously validating carrier-operating procedures and examining any infrastructure adjustments required for seamless deployment, paving the way for the arrival of the Rafale Marine fleet later this decade and the modernisation of India's carrier aviation capability.





Agencies







