



OrbitAID is preparing for a major advance in India's space technology capabilities with the planned launch of its AayulSAT-2A and AayulSAT-2B mission in February 2027. The mission is designed to demonstrate autonomous satellite servicing operations in orbit, including rendezvous, docking, refuelling and orbital manoeuvring.





The two spacecraft, each weighing about 70 kg, will be deployed together in Low Earth Orbit before carrying out a series of autonomous operations. AayulSAT-2A will serve as the servicing satellite, while AayulSAT-2B will act as the target spacecraft.





A central element of the mission is OrbitAID's proprietary ARCAS docking system, which has been developed to connect with compatible satellites using a standard Launch Adapter Ring. The technology is intended to support future in-orbit servicing and life-extension missions.





The demonstration will include autonomous rendezvous and docking operations, followed by satellite refuelling through the company's SIDRP interface. The mission will validate the transfer of propellant between spacecraft, a capability regarded as critical for extending satellite lifespans and improving space sustainability.





OrbitAID also plans to demonstrate a unique "jetpack" capability. This would allow a servicing satellite to dock with spacecraft that do not possess the dedicated refuelling interface and provide orbital boosting services, effectively raising and repositioning their orbits without direct refuelling.





The mission is expected to incorporate robotic-arm-assisted servicing technologies, enabling more advanced inspection, handling and support functions for satellites operating in space.





Beyond demonstrating docking and refuelling, the spacecraft are expected to perform orbit-raising and orbital transfer manoeuvres, showcasing technologies required for future commercial satellite servicing operations.





The AayulSAT-2A and AayulSAT-2B mission represents an important step towards developing indigenous on-orbit servicing capabilities and could pave the way for future satellite servicing and refuelling programmes in Geosynchronous Orbit, where extending the operational life of high-value satellites offers significant commercial potential.





Agencies







