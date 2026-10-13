



The ninth edition of the India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise KAZIND-2026 concluded successfully in Oskemen, Kazakhstan, following a comprehensive 72-hour validation drill that demonstrated the operational preparedness, interoperability and coordination of troops from both nations.





The final validation exercise assessed the participating contingents' ability to conduct joint counter-terrorism operations in a simulated operational environment. It served as the culmination of progressively structured training activities carried out throughout the exercise.





The closing phase was witnessed by India's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, YK Sailas Thangal, and Major General Zhenis Maralov, Chief of Regional Command East of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.





Sailas Thangal also presided over the closing ceremony, congratulating both contingents for the successful execution of the exercise and praising their professionalism, dedication and commitment to joint training.





KAZIND-2026 was held from 28 September to 11 October in Oskemen. The exercise was designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen the combined capabilities of the Indian and Kazakh armed forces in conducting counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under a United Nations mandate.





Throughout the exercise, soldiers from both countries participated in intensive training focused on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain.





Training activities included responses to simulated terrorist incidents, raids, search-and-destroy missions, cordon-and-search operations, tactical navigation, weapon handling, tactical drills and small-arms live firing.





To improve coordination and information-sharing, the participating forces established a Joint Command Post and an Intelligence and Surveillance Centre that enabled collaborative planning and synchronised decision-making.





The exercise also emphasised joint planning and execution, air mobility operations, and the integrated deployment of unmanned aerial systems alongside counter-unmanned aerial system capabilities.





A key objective of the training was the exchange of operational experience and the development of a common understanding of tactics, techniques and procedures between the two militaries.





Alongside military training, personnel from both countries took part in activities aimed at strengthening camaraderie and mutual understanding. The Indian contingent organised an Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) session, a joint yoga event and sporting activities with their Kazakh counterparts.





These engagements promoted teamwork, friendship and mutual respect among the participating troops.





The concluding 72-hour validation exercise demonstrated the ability of both contingents to apply the tactics and procedures rehearsed during the training against a simulated terrorist threat.





The successful completion of KAZIND-2026 reaffirmed the longstanding defence partnership between India and Kazakhstan, highlighting their shared commitment to deeper military cooperation, regional peace, stability and collective security.





ANI







