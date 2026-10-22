



India’s journey towards reusable launch technology has taken another notable step forward, as Ahmedabad-based OmSpace Rocket & Exploration successfully tested the landing-leg mechanism for its Infinity One reusable launch vehicle.





The achievement represents an important milestone in the company’s efforts to develop a rocket capable of recovery and reuse. The landing-leg system is designed to support the vehicle during landing, a critical requirement for safely returning and refurbishing rocket stages for future missions.





By validating this mechanism, OmSpace has moved closer to demonstrating one of the key technologies required for reusable spaceflight. Landing legs play a vital role in allowing a launch vehicle to perform a controlled vertical touchdown after completing its mission, helping to preserve valuable hardware that would otherwise be discarded.





Infinity One is being developed as a reusable launch vehicle aimed at the rapidly expanding small-satellite market. The rocket is intended to provide dedicated access to Low Earth Orbit for commercial, scientific and institutional customers seeking flexible launch opportunities.





According to the company’s stated plans, Infinity One is designed to carry payloads of up to 500 kg to Low Earth Orbit. The vehicle incorporates a reusable first stage that is intended to return to the launch site, undergo inspection and be prepared for subsequent missions, supporting a faster operational cycle and lower launch costs.





The successful landing-leg test highlights OmSpace’s determination to bring advanced launch capabilities into India’s growing private space sector. Reusability has become one of the most important trends in the global space industry because it has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of access to space while increasing launch frequency.





Recovering and reusing major rocket components can eliminate the need to manufacture an entirely new vehicle for every mission. This approach may improve operational efficiency, reduce waste and make satellite launches more affordable for a wider range of customers.





The development also reflects the broader transformation taking place within India's space ecosystem. In recent years, regulatory reforms and increased private-sector participation have encouraged a new generation of companies to pursue ambitious launch vehicle, propulsion and satellite projects alongside the country's established space programs.





India already possesses significant expertise in launch technology through the Indian Space Research Organisation, which has conducted reusable launch vehicle technology demonstrations and autonomous landing experiments. These efforts have helped establish a technological foundation that private firms are now seeking to build upon.





OmSpace has positioned Infinity One as a platform focused on rapid turnaround and dedicated satellite launches. The company has indicated that reusability could eventually support relaunch timelines measured in days rather than months, improving responsiveness for customers requiring timely access to orbit.





The successful landing-leg mechanism test therefore represents more than a single engineering accomplishment. It demonstrates steady progress towards technologies that are essential for routine rocket recovery operations and the long-term commercial viability of reusable launch systems.





Whether India becomes a major global player in reusable rocket technology will depend on continued advances in propulsion, guidance systems, recovery operations and commercial execution.





However, milestones such as OmSpace’s latest test underline the increasing capability and ambition emerging from India’s private space industry.





As companies continue to mature their technologies and attract investment, reusable launch vehicles could become an increasingly important part of India's future space economy.





The successful landing-leg test of Infinity One serves as another indication that the country is steadily moving towards a more competitive and innovation-driven presence in the global launch market.





Agencies







