



Indian Navy warship INS Sahyadri departed Vladivostok on 20 October after successfully completing the bilateral naval exercise INDRA 2026 with the Russian Federation Navy (RuFN), marking another step forward in maritime cooperation between the two nations.





The exercise was conducted in two distinct phases, harbour and sea, with the objective of enhancing operational coordination, interoperability and professional collaboration between the Indian and Russian navies.





During the harbour phase, personnel from both sides participated in a series of engagements that included interactions among senior naval leadership, cross-deck visits, subject matter expert exchanges, operational coordination discussions, sporting fixtures and cultural programs.





These activities provided an opportunity to share professional expertise, exchange operational best practices and strengthen mutual understanding.





The sea phase focused on a range of joint operational activities, including coordinated manoeuvring exercises, integrated communications drills, helicopter operations and medical evacuation procedures. Through these exercises, participating units refined joint operating procedures and improved their ability to work together effectively during maritime missions.





Sporting and cultural interactions further strengthened camaraderie between sailors from both navies, reinforcing the longstanding naval relationship and spirit of cooperation shared by India and Russia.





The successful completion of INDRA 2026 reaffirmed the broader defence and maritime partnership between the two countries. The exercise highlighted the importance of regular naval engagement, combined training and operational interaction in addressing common maritime challenges and enhancing regional maritime security.





It also underscored the commitment of the Indian Navy and the Russian Federation Navy to expanding professional cooperation while contributing to a secure, stable and peaceful maritime environment through sustained bilateral naval collaboration.





Agencies







