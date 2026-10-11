Rendering of the Lockheed-Martin-PAC-3-Edge (Image: Lockheed Martin)





Lockheed Martin has revealed the PAC-3 Edge, a next-generation interceptor designed to strengthen the Patriot air and missile defence system’s ability to defeat hypersonic and other advanced aerial threats.





The new interceptor is being developed as part of the US Army’s Future Interceptor program, which is intended to deliver a more capable successor to the current Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE).





PAC-3 Edge has been designed to engage challenging targets at greater ranges and higher altitudes than existing Patriot interceptors.





The missile incorporates a newly developed seeker, upgraded flight-control systems and a multi-pulse solid rocket motor supplied by Northrop Grumman.





These enhancements are intended to improve the interceptor’s ability to detect, track and destroy advanced airborne threats, including manoeuvrable hypersonic weapons.





Lockheed Martin has indicated that the PAC-3 Edge is expected to cost roughly the same as the current PAC-3 MSE interceptor despite its significantly enhanced capabilities.





The company plans to begin flight testing of the missile in 2027, with deployment targeted for 2031 if development progresses as planned.





The project reflects a broader US effort to modernise missile defences as rival powers continue to field increasingly sophisticated ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missile systems.





Hypersonic weapons present one of the most difficult challenges for modern air-defence networks.





Travelling at speeds exceeding Mach 5, these missiles are capable of altering their flight paths during engagement, making them considerably harder to track and intercept than traditional ballistic threats.





PAC-3 Edge seeks to address this challenge through a more sensitive seeker, enhanced manoeuvrability and a multi-pulse rocket motor capable of delivering thrust at multiple stages of flight.





The combination is intended to improve engagement opportunities against fast-moving and highly manoeuvrable targets, although the interceptor’s real-world effectiveness against hypersonic threats will ultimately be determined through future testing.





Lockheed Martin has also stated that the missile builds upon the combat-proven PAC-3 MSE architecture, allowing it to leverage decades of operational experience while introducing substantially upgraded technologies.





Company officials have indicated that PAC-3 Edge will provide greater manoeuvrability, power and velocity than existing Patriot interceptors, extending the defensive reach of the US Army’s layered air and missile defence network.





The unveiling comes as Washington seeks to increase interceptor inventories amid growing global demand driven by regional conflicts and rising concerns over advanced missile proliferation.





Earlier, the US Army awarded Lockheed Martin a contract valued at up to approximately ₹4.88 lakh crore ($58.6 billion) to expand production of existing PAC-3 interceptors.





To support that effort, Lockheed Martin is working to increase annual production capacity from around 600 interceptors to approximately 2,000, helping replenish US stockpiles while also supporting allied nations that rely on Patriot-based air-defence systems.





The PAC-3 Edge initiative therefore represents both a technological upgrade and a strategic effort to ensure future missile-defence networks remain capable of countering increasingly sophisticated hypersonic and advanced missile threats.





Agencies







