



Pakistan's latest test of an extended-range Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile highlights Islamabad's growing emphasis on missile-based deterrence and long-range precision strike capabilities.





The launch on 6 October drew praise from Field Marshal Asim Munir, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while official statements emphasised improved avionics, navigation systems, accuracy and survivability. Reports suggest the missile's range may now exceed the previously disclosed 750 km, although no official figure has been released.









The test reflects a broader shift in Pakistan's military thinking. Following the establishment of the Army Rocket Force Command in 2025, Pakistan has moved to place greater reliance on conventional missile forces and precision-strike systems as a central component of its military strategy.





This approach mirrors developments seen in China's People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, where large inventories of precision-guided ballistic and cruise missiles are intended to compensate for other military limitations and provide strategic deterrence through conventional means.





The Fatah-4 forms part of Pakistan's expanding Fatah missile family and is designed for terrain-following flight at very low altitudes. Such a flight profile reduces radar visibility and complicates interception by ground-based air-defence networks.





According to publicly available specifications, the missile is designed to fly at altitudes as low as roughly 50 metres while maintaining high levels of accuracy against land targets. Its terrain-hugging capability is specifically intended to evade detection and increase survivability during combat operations.





For India, the challenge posed by such systems is not their speed but their ability to exploit gaps in radar coverage. Cruise missiles operating alongside drones, guided rockets and other precision weapons can be employed in coordinated salvos intended to saturate defensive networks and complicate engagement decisions.





An additional strategic concern stems from the overlap between Pakistan's conventional and nuclear-capable cruise missile inventories. The Fatah-4 belongs to a broader missile ecosystem that includes systems such as the Babur cruise missile, creating the possibility of ambiguity during a fast-moving crisis.





Military planners have long warned that such ambiguity can increase escalation risks. A radar operator detecting a low-flying cruise missile may be unable to determine whether it carries a conventional or nuclear payload until very late in the engagement cycle.





India, however, has spent years building capabilities specifically designed to address these threats.





The Indian Air Force's NETRA airborne early warning and control aircraft were developed to detect low-flying targets that may evade conventional ground radars. Additional A321-based airborne early warning platforms are expected to significantly expand persistent surveillance coverage and long-range detection capability.





Detection is only one element of India's defensive architecture. Once a target is identified, it can be engaged through multiple layers of air defence.





These layers include the Russian-origin S-400 system for long-range interception, the Indo-Israeli MR-SAM network, and indigenous Akash air-defence systems operating at shorter ranges.





The entire architecture is increasingly supported by the Akashteer command-and-control network, which links sensors and shooters across the battlespace, enabling rapid target assignment and engagement.





India is also advancing indigenous long-range air-defence capabilities. DRDO's Kusha program is expected to add an additional domestically developed layer to the country's integrated air and missile defence shield, providing greater autonomy and upgrade flexibility.





Defence planners also view offensive capability as a key component of deterrence. India's inventory of precision-strike weapons has expanded considerably over the past decade.





The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile remains one of the most capable conventional strike systems in the region and is integrated on a growing fleet of Su-30MKI fighters, allowing deep strike options against high-value military targets.





Alongside BrahMos, India is inducting the Pralay tactical missile and continuing development of long-range land-attack cruise missiles intended to provide a broader range of conventional strike options.





Mobile missile launchers, despite their flexibility, remain vulnerable once located. Modern surveillance networks, airborne sensors, satellites and long-range precision weapons have significantly reduced the survivability of launch platforms operating during sustained conflict.





Pakistan also faces the challenge of scaling production. Successful tests demonstrate technological progress, but operational effectiveness depends upon the ability to manufacture, deploy and sustain large missile inventories during prolonged hostilities.





Missile-intensive conflicts can rapidly consume stockpiles, placing significant pressure on defence-industrial capacity and national finances.





As a result, many analysts believe that any future India-Pakistan confrontation could feature extensive use of missiles, drones and stand-off precision weapons from the very opening stages of the conflict rather than relying primarily on combat aircraft.





Pakistan is clearly investing in that future battlefield through systems such as the Fatah-4 and the Army Rocket Force Command. India, meanwhile, continues to strengthen both its layered air-defence network and its own precision-strike arsenal.





The Fatah-4 therefore represents a capability that deserves close monitoring, but it does not fundamentally overturn the regional military balance. India's combination of advanced sensors, integrated air defences, indigenous programs and established long-range strike systems provides a substantial counterweight to Pakistan's evolving missile strategy.





Agencies







