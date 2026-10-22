



The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with M/s Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of the Improved Low Level Light Weight Radar (LLLR-I) system at an approximate cost of ₹770 crore.





The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.





The acquisition is intended to enhance the Indian Army’s capability to detect, track and respond to a broad spectrum of aerial threats operating at low altitude. The LLLR-I is an advanced surveillance radar designed to detect and track fighter-sized aerial targets with a high degree of effectiveness.





In addition to conventional airborne threats, the system is capable of identifying and tracking mini and micro drones, which have emerged as a growing challenge on the modern battlefield.





A significant feature of the radar is its ability to prioritise aerial targets automatically.





This capability enables operators to assess multiple threats simultaneously and focus on the most immediate dangers.





The radar will improve the Army’s ability to counter the increasing threat posed by Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). By enhancing situational awareness and early warning capabilities, the system will strengthen air defence preparedness across operational areas.





The procurement represents an important step in the modernisation of India’s air defence infrastructure.





It also reflects the Government’s continued emphasis on equipping the armed forces with indigenous technologies developed and manufactured within the country.





BEL, one of India’s leading defence public sector enterprises, will supply the radar systems under the contract.





The project is expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the domestic defence industrial base. Beyond strengthening military capability, the programme is anticipated to generate opportunities across the wider defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises are expected to benefit through involvement in component production, supply chains and associated support activities. The contract aligns closely with the Government’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and its objective of building a technologically advanced and self-reliant nation.





The induction of these radars will further support the broader drive towards indigenisation of critical defence equipment.





By promoting domestic design, development and production capabilities, the programme is expected to reduce dependence on foreign-origin systems.





The initiative also supports the creation of a resilient and globally competitive Indian defence industry capable of meeting future operational requirements.





With the growing prominence of drones and other low-flying aerial platforms in contemporary conflicts, the addition of the LLLR-I system is expected to provide the Indian Army with enhanced surveillance coverage and a stronger defensive shield against evolving airborne threats.





The contract therefore represents both a capability enhancement for the Army and a further milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Agencies







