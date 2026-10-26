



Ahmedabad-based OmSpace Rocket & Exploration has successfully completed the nose cone structure for its reusable rocket, Infinity One, marking another significant step forward in the company's long-term Vision 2030 goals.





The achievement represents an important milestone in the development of the reusable launch vehicle, which is being designed to provide dedicated access to Low Earth Orbit for small and nano satellites. The completion of the nose cone highlights the company's continued progress in transforming engineering concepts into operational rocket hardware.





Positioned at the forward section of the rocket, the nose cone serves a critical function during flight. It is specifically engineered to protect the payload and internal systems while the vehicle travels through the atmosphere. Its aerodynamic design also helps manage airflow around the rocket and minimise drag, contributing to overall flight efficiency and performance.





By reducing aerodynamic resistance, the structure plays a central role in ensuring stable ascent conditions for both the launch vehicle and the satellite payload it carries. The component is therefore considered one of the most important structural elements of the rocket.





The latest development adds to a series of hardware milestones achieved by OmSpace as it advances the Infinity One program. The company has been steadily progressing through various stages of design, engineering, manufacturing, integration and testing as it works towards building a fully reusable launch system in India.





Infinity One is being developed as a reusable launch vehicle for the growing small-satellite market. According to the company's publicly disclosed plans, the rocket is designed to carry payloads of up to 500 kg into Low Earth Orbit while incorporating a reusable first stage intended for recovery and rapid turnaround operations.





The vehicle forms a key part of OmSpace's broader ambition to develop cost-effective and high-frequency launch capabilities. Reusability is expected to help reduce launch costs by allowing major rocket components to be recovered, inspected and prepared for future missions rather than being discarded after a single flight.





Recent developments associated with Infinity One have also included work on critical recovery systems, including landing-leg technology, as the company continues to build the infrastructure required for reusable spaceflight. The rocket is ultimately intended to support quicker mission turnaround times and enhanced operational flexibility.





OmSpace has stated that Vision 2030 remains the guiding framework behind its reusable rocket ambitions. With the successful completion of the nose cone structure, the company has taken another tangible step towards advancing indigenous launch vehicle technology and strengthening India's expanding private space sector.





As development continues, the completion of the nose cone further demonstrates OmSpace's growing in-house aerospace engineering and manufacturing capabilities, bringing Infinity One closer to future integration, validation and flight-testing activities.





Agencies







