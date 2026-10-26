



In a significant boost to India’s indigenous maritime technology ecosystem, the Indian Navy has awarded a contract to Bangalore-based defence technology Start-Up Ci4 for the development and deployment of an advanced Underwater Vision System (UVS) and multi-modal observation tools.





The project has been undertaken through the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) framework, a flagship initiative designed to accelerate innovation and strengthen self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





The new capability is intended to enhance the Navy’s underwater surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence-gathering and situational awareness capabilities. Developed with a strong focus on operational requirements, the system is expected to support specialised naval missions, including those undertaken by elite units such as the Marine Commandos (MARCOS), which frequently operate in complex and challenging underwater environments.





Ci4, a Bangalore-based defence Start-Up co-founded by Anirudh Dubey, has emerged as one of the country’s notable innovators in autonomous maritime systems. The company specialises in developing advanced underwater and autonomous platforms that combine artificial intelligence, sensor fusion and autonomous operation to support defence and security missions.





At the heart of the Underwater Vision System is a sophisticated multi-modal sensor suite that combines high-fidelity underwater imaging with sonar and bathymetric sensing technologies. This integrated approach is designed to provide operators with a clearer and more comprehensive understanding of underwater environments, improving the detection, identification and assessment of potential threats, obstacles and points of interest beneath the surface.





The system is being developed to overcome the challenges traditionally associated with underwater operations, where poor visibility, environmental conditions and limited situational awareness can significantly affect mission effectiveness.





By bringing together advanced imaging and sonar technologies in a unified platform, the system aims to deliver enhanced underwater intelligence and operational awareness in real time.





Ci4’s expertise extends beyond handheld and diver-carried systems. The company has previously worked on a range of maritime technologies, including autonomous underwater vehicles and drones.





Among these is the Echo underwater drone, an agile unmanned platform equipped with eight thrusters that provide complete six-degrees-of-freedom manoeuvrability, enabling precise movement and control in demanding underwater environments.





The company’s broader maritime portfolio includes diver-operated observation systems, autonomous underwater vehicles and modular unmanned platforms designed for surveillance, reconnaissance and inspection tasks. These developments reflect a growing emphasis on autonomous and intelligent systems that can reduce risk to personnel while expanding operational reach.





Additional information indicates that Ci4 has been developing advanced underwater observation technologies featuring integrated imaging, sonar and artificial intelligence-enabled processing capabilities. Such solutions are intended to improve underwater target detection, classification and assessment while providing persistent situational awareness during naval missions.





The project also aligns closely with the objectives of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which seeks to reduce dependence on imported defence equipment by encouraging domestic innovation and manufacturing.





Through the iDEX framework, the Ministry of Defence has increasingly sought to leverage the capabilities of emerging Start-Ups and technology firms to address operational challenges faced by the armed forces.





For the Indian Navy, the induction of indigenous underwater sensing and observation technologies represents an important step towards strengthening maritime security and enhancing awareness of the underwater domain. As underwater threats and strategic competition continue to evolve, the ability to monitor and understand activity beneath the sea surface is becoming an increasingly critical element of naval operations.





The order awarded to Ci4 highlights the growing role of Indian Start-Ups in delivering advanced defence technologies and demonstrates how collaboration between the armed forces and private industry is helping to accelerate the development of next-generation capabilities for the country’s maritime forces.





Agencies







