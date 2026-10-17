



The dates for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Canada are still being discussed between New Delhi and Ottawa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, amid growing momentum in bilateral relations and ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation across trade, energy, technology and security.





Speaking during the MEA's bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declined to confirm media reports suggesting that the visit could take place in December. When asked whether the schedule had been finalised, he said that the dates were currently under discussion between the two sides.





The expected visit follows a telephone conversation held earlier this week between Prime Minister Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. During the call, both leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and agreed to build upon the positive momentum that has emerged in recent months.





In a message shared on X, Prime Minister Modi described the discussion as warm and productive. He said the two leaders had agreed to work towards concrete outcomes under the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, including in the areas of trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.





The Prime Minister also stressed that India and Canada were working together towards a more stable and prosperous world, underlining the importance both countries attach to strengthening diplomatic and economic engagement.





According to the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to concluding negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the earliest opportunity. The proposed agreement is viewed as a key pillar of the renewed bilateral relationship and is expected to expand trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.





Both sides also reiterated their support for efforts aimed at significantly increasing bilateral trade by 2030. Recent negotiations have focused on enhancing market access, strengthening investment flows and expanding cooperation in sectors such as energy, critical minerals, aerospace, artificial intelligence and agriculture.





The leaders welcomed the Team Canada Trade Mission to India, led by Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, as well as the visit of Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to New Delhi, describing both engagements as important steps in advancing shared priorities.





During their discussions, Modi and Carney also exchanged views on geopolitical developments affecting the Indo-Pacific region. They highlighted the importance of trusted partnerships in areas such as energy security and agriculture amid growing global uncertainty.





Carney additionally thanked Prime Minister Modi for his leadership in advocating a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact ahead of Modi's eventual visit to Canada.





Earlier this week, Anita Anand met Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi. Their discussions focused on strengthening cooperation across trade, investment, security, energy, technology and people-to-people exchanges.





Following her meeting with the Prime Minister, Anand said India and Canada possessed enormous potential to shape a more prosperous future together. She noted that discussions centred on expanding strategic cooperation and unlocking new opportunities in trade, investment and security.





Anand also highlighted the deep people-to-people ties linking the two nations, stating that nearly eight decades of diplomatic relations had been reinforced by generations of families, students and entrepreneurs.





In a separate statement, she recalled her meeting with Jaishankar a year ago in New Delhi, where both sides established a roadmap for bilateral relations. She said she was encouraged by the progress achieved since then, particularly in trade negotiations and cooperation across energy, innovation and security.





Anand further emphasised that growing India-Canada cooperation would allow both countries to contribute to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific at a time when the international order was undergoing significant change.





Meanwhile, Sidhu is leading a delegation of around 300 business representatives to India as part of the Team Canada Trade Mission. The delegation is exploring commercial opportunities across a range of sectors and is expected to help strengthen business links between the two countries.





The mission comes as India and Canada seek to accelerate negotiations on the proposed CEPA, which both governments regard as central to expanding economic cooperation and creating new opportunities for businesses and investors on both sides. The agreement is expected to play a major role in boosting bilateral trade and supporting broader strategic engagement in the years ahead.





ANI







