



India has highlighted its evolving legal and constitutional approach to healthcare at the United Nations, with BJP MP Arun Govil underscoring how the country's judiciary has strengthened health rights through a broad interpretation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life.





Speaking during an interactive dialogue with the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, Govil said the theme of ensuring justice and accountability through the justiciability of health rights closely reflects India's own experience.





He noted that over the years, the Supreme Court has consistently expanded the scope of the right to life to include the right to health.





Govil welcomed the report's focus on challenges that prevent people from fully exercising their health rights, including financial barriers, language difficulties, geographical distance and limited legal awareness. He also acknowledged concerns regarding corporate influence and accountability in matters affecting public health.





"We thank the Special Rapporteur for touching upon a timely and relevant theme in the report. We note the concerns it raises, that is, barriers of cost, language, distance and legal awareness impact a citizen's ability to enjoy the right to health. The SR also flags corporate power that evades accountability," he said.





He praised the inclusion of examples of successful policies and legal practices from different countries, stressing that such exchanges enable member states to learn from one another. "We particularly appreciate the focus of the report on good practices from across the globe, which helps member states learn from one another," Govil stated.





Drawing attention to landmark judicial decisions, Govil highlighted that the Supreme Court recognised health and medical care as fundamental rights decades ago. Referring to a 1995 judgement concerning workers' welfare, he noted that employers were directed to provide health insurance and safe working conditions, reinforcing the principle that economic and industrial development must not come at the expense of workers' health.





"As early as 1995, the court held that the right to health and medical care are fundamental rights and directed employers to provide health insurance and a safe working environment to workers so that industrial growth did not come at the cost of their health," he said.





Govil also pointed to judicial interventions aimed at protecting patients' access to emergency medical treatment and improving healthcare infrastructure. These rulings, he suggested, have played a significant role in strengthening accountability within the healthcare system and ensuring that essential medical services remain accessible.





Addressing broader determinants of health, he said Indian courts have repeatedly linked environmental protection with the right to life. He noted that the judiciary has recognised a clean and healthy environment as an essential component of Article 21 and highlighted a 2024 ruling that acknowledged freedom from the adverse effects of climate change as a constitutional right.





"Our courts have also addressed the determinants of health. They have recognised a clean, healthy environment as integral to Article 21. In 2024, the court recognised freedom from the adverse effects of climate change as a right under our Constitution," Govil said.





The BJP MP further referred to recent judicial directions concerning front-of-pack warning labels on packaged food products, connecting the issue to the commercial determinants of health. He also welcomed the Special Rapporteur's reference to an Indian Supreme Court judgement relating to access to reproductive healthcare.





Concluding his remarks, Govil reiterated India's commitment to expanding affordable and equitable healthcare access. He emphasised that significant reforms have been undertaken to improve accessibility, affordability and fairness across the healthcare system and reaffirmed the country's goal of ensuring quality healthcare services for every citizen.





"India has overhauled its healthcare system to ensure accessibility, affordability and equity. We remain committed to ensuring that every citizen has access to affordable and quality healthcare services," he stated.





ANI







