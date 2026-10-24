The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has significantly accelerated its modernisation drive along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, raising dedicated drone platoons in all border battalions, developing specialised combat training, creating new commando units and constructing underground infrastructure as part of preparations for the changing nature of warfare.





Addressing personnel at an investiture ceremony ahead of the force's 65th Raising Day on October 24, ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor said the traditional methods of warfare were no longer sufficient to counter China, describing Beijing as India's "biggest adversary" and the China frontier as the country's most challenging border.





The ITBP, raised in 1962 and tasked with guarding the 3,488-km-long LAC, is adapting to lessons emerging from recent global conflicts, particularly the extensive use of drones and anti-drone systems.





Kapoor told troops that modern warfare has undergone a profound transformation, arguing that drones have become both a challenge and an opportunity. He noted that countries with comparatively fewer conventional military resources can still impose substantial costs on larger powers through the effective use of unmanned systems.





"Drones have become a major challenge and an opportunity also. It will be difficult to compete with China using traditional methods... They have modernised and invested heavily in their PLA but drones are such that a small country can give a befitting contest to a bigger nation."





The ITBP chief cited recent conflicts as examples of how warfare is evolving, pointing to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict as evidence that military superiority alone does not guarantee a quick victory.





"This is despite the fact that it (Russia) is a big country and a superpower. They (Russia) thought that they would capture (Ukraine) in 1-2 months but it is the fourth year counting, and every month they (Russians) have 10-15 thousand bodies reaching them."





He further observed that the conflict had inflicted immense costs and demonstrated the consequences of strategic miscalculations.





Referring to the Iran-US confrontation, Kapoor said the conflict further highlighted how modern military technologies can alter traditional power equations, reinforcing the need for India to rapidly embrace drone and anti-drone capabilities.





"The role of traditional armies has changed since the drones arrived, and we must embrace drone and anti-drone systems in a big way."





As part of this effort, the approximately 95,000-strong mountain warfare-trained force has received ₹400 crore from the government, with around 70 per cent allocated towards boosting drone warfare capabilities.





"Each border guarding battalion now has a drone platoon, and we are training drone pilots and building drones too."





Kapoor also disclosed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has granted in-principle approval for a larger ₹4,000-crore modernisation package, under which ₹1,000 crore will be devoted to drone and anti-drone systems.





The force has simultaneously introduced a new combat course called "Strike", designed to improve readiness in situations similar to the violent Galwan Valley clash of June 2020. The training program is expected to be completed across the entire force by the end of 2027.





The Galwan confrontation marked the deadliest India-China border clash in decades. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives during the encounter, while China officially acknowledged four fatalities, although various assessments suggested the actual number may have been higher.





Kapoor revealed that the ITBP has also raised a specialised combat unit known as the Shaurya Commandos. According to him, the commandos have already demonstrated their operational capabilities during the ongoing military standoff with Chinese People's Liberation Army troops at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh.





These commandos are planned for deployment across every border battalion, providing the force with a dedicated high-readiness combat element tailored for mountain operations.





Another major focus area is the construction of underground shelters and bunkers along the frontier. Kapoor said the force was undertaking this work "in a big way" after studying lessons from contemporary conflicts, where above-ground facilities can become vulnerable targets during high-intensity warfare.





A pilot project is already underway, with plans to develop underground shelters that offer the same level of comfort and operational functionality as conventional structures while providing substantially greater protection.





The ITBP has also concentrated on improving living conditions and operational effectiveness for personnel deployed in extreme high-altitude environments. Of 383 barracks located in regions experiencing sub-zero temperatures, 342 have already been insulated.





The force has additionally procured 141 generator sets to ensure reliable electricity at remote locations and installed solar water-heating systems across several facilities.





"This will help enhance the morale and confidence of the troops and improve the ITBP's operational preparedness."





Kapoor said a newly developed "cold start kit" now allows vehicles stationed in freezing conditions to start immediately, overcoming a long-standing challenge in high-altitude deployments.





"Many years ago when we were in Kosovo in sub zero temperatures the vehicles there used to start in one crank. We wondered why this wasn't happening here? We did some experiments and now we can do it."





The DG also urged personnel to maintain physical fitness, highlighting a revised dietary plan that reduces excessive sugar and oil consumption.





At the same time, he expressed concern over the increasing incidence of Alcohol Dependence Syndrome (ADS), saying cases within the force have doubled or tripled since 2020.





He warned troops about the dangers of both ADS and honey-trap attempts carried out through social media platforms, stressing the need to protect sensitive information and remain vigilant against intelligence-gathering efforts by hostile actors.





Alongside personnel reforms, the force is modernising weapons inventories, some of which date back nearly five decades, while also improving mobility through the acquisition of new all-terrain vehicles, ground mobility platforms and quick reaction vehicles.





Summing up the transformation effort, Kapoor said the ITBP had prepared a comprehensive roadmap to evolve into a specialised, high-altitude mountain fighting force capable of meeting the challenges posed by future conflicts along the China frontier.





PTI







