



US President Donald Trump has rejected allegations that Russia and China are assisting Iran, stating that he does not believe either country is providing support to Tehran. He argued that both Moscow and Beijing have too much at stake to become involved and said any such activity would be detected quickly by the United States.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised what he described as claims from political opponents that Russia and China were helping Iran. He maintained that, even if any assistance were occurring, it would be at a very limited level, adding that he does not believe such support exists.





Trump's comments come against the backdrop of recent high-level engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, centred on energy, trade, economic co-operation and wider bilateral relations.





Last week, Trump held a telephone conversation with Putin that reportedly lasted around 90 minutes. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, the discussion was substantive and cordial, covering energy supplies, economic initiatives and international issues.





Following the call, Trump announced a proposed arrangement under which Russia would supply large quantities of diesel fuel to both American and global markets. The plan includes an initial shipment of more than 300,000 tons, followed by a further 500,000 tons in November and an additional 1,000,000 tons thereafter.





Trump also stated that, subject to refinery conditions, Russia would subsequently deliver a further 30,00,000 tons of diesel fuel within a relatively short period.





Linking the proposal to global energy markets, Trump said the additional Russian supplies, combined with what he described as US control over the Strait of Hormuz, would contribute to a rapid decline in diesel prices for consumers in the United States and internationally.





The remarks reflect a broader warming in US-Russia economic engagement under Trump's administration, with energy security and fuel affordability emerging as key areas of focus amid continuing volatility in global energy markets.





Trump's recent diplomatic outreach has also included closer engagement with China. Xi Jinping visited Washington in September for a three-day trip, marking his second meeting with Trump in less than six months.





According to the White House, the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties, economic co-operation and long-term strategic interests between the world's two largest economies.





Following the summit, the United States and China agreed to provide more favourable tariff treatment for non-sensitive goods worth approximately ₹2.52 lakh crore in each direction. The two countries also established a new dialogue mechanism on emerging technologies.





The leaders further operationalised the US-China Board of Trade and the US-China Board of Investment, institutions that were established during the May 2026 summit in Beijing to promote commercial and investment co-operation.





As part of the economic agreements, China also committed to importing at least 10 million metric tons of US coal across 2027 and 2028, highlighting ongoing efforts by both countries to deepen trade links despite broader geopolitical competition.





Trump's rejection of claims regarding Russian and Chinese support for Iran therefore comes at a time when his administration is pursuing active engagement with both powers, particularly in the areas of trade, energy and economic co-operation, while seeking to avoid further escalation of tensions involving Tehran.





ANI







