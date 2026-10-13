



US Senator Bernie Sanders has sharply criticised billionaire Elon Musk over his reported political spending, accusing the SpaceX chief executive of using his vast wealth to influence American politics and strengthen Republican control of Congress ahead of the US midterm elections.





In a post on X, Sanders argued that Musk had already benefited enormously from backing Donald Trump’s successful presidential campaign. Sanders said Musk had spent $290 million to help elect Trump and had subsequently seen his wealth rise by $696 billion, making him the world’s first trillionaire.





According to Sanders, those gains had not curbed Musk’s political involvement. He alleged that Musk is now spending a further $366 million to help Republicans retain control of Congress, urging voters to “stop Musk” and “stop oligarchy”.





The criticism follows reports that Musk has become the largest individual political donor of the election cycle. Recent disclosures indicate he has spent $276 million since July, including $158 million channelled to a super PAC supporting Republican Senate candidates.





Supporters of the spending argue that it is intended to improve Republican electoral prospects in what is historically a challenging environment for the party during midterm elections. Representatives of America PAC said the investments were designed to help Republicans communicate their message more effectively to voters.





The debate over Musk’s political influence comes amid separate controversy surrounding Starlink’s efforts to expand in India’s satellite communications sector.





Responding to an online discussion about Starlink’s prospects in India, Musk claimed that powerful business interests were preventing the company’s entry into the market in order to protect their dominant positions. He alleged that a small number of influential figures were attempting to preserve a monopolistic grip over satellite connectivity services in the country.





India’s Ministry of Communications rejected any suggestion of discrimination, stating that the regulatory framework governing satellite communications is fair, transparent and non-discriminatory for all participants.





The Ministry said that all operators seeking to offer satellite communication services must satisfy applicable national security requirements before progressing through the authorisation process. It also noted that licences had already been granted to three global mobile personal communication by satellite service providers using non-geostationary satellite orbit technology, with security evaluations continuing for all licensees.





Officials further clarified that every authorised operator must demonstrate compliance with security conditions designed to protect users and their data. Spectrum allocation can proceed only after the relevant assessment procedures have been completed.





Musk’s accusations regarding alleged oligarchic influence in India have attracted attention because of similar criticism being directed at him in the United States. While claiming that entrenched commercial interests are restricting competition in India, Musk is simultaneously facing scrutiny over the scale of his own political spending in America.





Sanders has argued that Musk’s increasing fortune, combined with his substantial financial support for Republican candidates and organisations, illustrates the growing influence of billionaire wealth within the US political system and raises broader questions about the concentration of political power among a small number of ultra-wealthy individuals.





ANI







