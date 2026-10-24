



India’s private defence sector has achieved a notable milestone with the reported development of the country’s first indigenous 'Tribahu' drone-dropped munition for the Armed Forces.





The system has been developed by Pune-based Zeus Numerix, marking another step in India's drive towards greater self-reliance in advanced military technologies.





The 'Tribahu' munition has been designed as a precision-guided aerial weapon that can be deployed from unmanned aerial vehicles. Its development reflects the growing emphasis on drone-enabled warfare, where unmanned systems are increasingly being used for surveillance, reconnaissance, target acquisition, and precision strike missions.





Unlike conventional aerial munitions, drone-dropped weapons offer greater operational flexibility. They can be deployed rapidly, minimise risks to personnel, and enable precision engagement of targets while reducing collateral damage. Such capabilities are becoming increasingly important as modern battlefields evolve towards network-centric and unmanned operations.





The indigenous nature of the programme is particularly significant. The development demonstrates the increasing capability of Indian private industry to design and manufacture sophisticated defence systems that were previously dependent on foreign suppliers. It also aligns with the Government of India's broader 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative aimed at strengthening domestic defence production.





The 'Tribahu' system is understood to have been conceived for use across the three Services, reflecting its multi-domain utility. The name itself is associated with serving the operational requirements of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, potentially providing a common precision-strike capability across diverse mission environments.





The emergence of such systems comes at a time when drone warfare has transformed military operations globally. Conflicts in various regions have demonstrated the effectiveness of unmanned platforms carrying precision munitions, leading armed forces worldwide to accelerate investments in indigenous drone and counter-drone technologies.





India has witnessed rapid growth in its domestic drone ecosystem in recent years. Alongside loitering munitions, swarm drones, autonomous surveillance platforms, and anti-drone systems, drone-dropped munitions are becoming a key area of technological development. The introduction of the 'Tribahu' munition adds another capability to this expanding portfolio.





The achievement highlights the growing role of private Indian companies in supporting national security objectives. As indigenous drone technologies continue to mature, systems such as the 'Tribahu' are expected to contribute to improved battlefield effectiveness, operational flexibility, and strategic self-reliance for the Armed Forces.





Agencies







