



The Indian Army’s Northern Command has invited applications from young innovators, aspiring technologists and creative professionals for its 2026-27 Internship Program, an initiative designed to foster innovation and develop technology-driven solutions for military applications.





Based in the strategically important Northern Command theatre, the program seeks to engage talented individuals in cutting-edge technological fields that can contribute directly to strengthening the Army’s operational readiness and technological capabilities.





According to details released by Northern Command, the internship will run for 75 days and will be divided into two phases. Participants will first undergo 15 days of online learning, followed by 60 days of on-site practical training.





The internships are scheduled to begin on 1 December, while the deadline for submitting applications is 5 November. The physical component of the program will be conducted at Udhampur, Srinagar and Leh, providing participants exposure to some of the Army’s most significant operational regions.





The initiative aims to provide hands-on experience and enable candidates to transform innovative ideas into practical solutions for real-world defence challenges. Participants will also have an opportunity to contribute to defence innovation projects that support the Army’s evolving technological requirements.





The program covers a broad spectrum of emerging and specialised domains. These include cyber security and ethical hacking, artificial intelligence and machine learning, quantum computing and cryptography, drone and unmanned aerial vehicle technologies, robotics and autonomous systems, and space and satellite technologies.





Additional focus areas include advanced weapon systems and defence electronics, 5G and 6G communication technologies, Mandarin interpretation and utilisation, financial technology (FinTech), and mass communication and media.





As part of the internship, selected candidates will receive a stipend of ₹30,000 per month, amounting to a total of ₹75,000 over the entire duration of the program.





Northern Command has encouraged aspiring professionals to take advantage of the opportunity to translate innovative concepts into practical solutions while contributing to technological advancement in support of national defence objectives.





The initiative reflects the increasing emphasis being placed by modern armed forces on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cyber warfare capabilities, advanced communications and space-based applications, all of which are becoming critical components of future military operations.





PTI







